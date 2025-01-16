  • home icon
  Is Hannah Hidalgo playing? Exploring Notre Dame star's availability vs Georgia Tech (Jan 16)

Is Hannah Hidalgo playing? Exploring Notre Dame star's availability vs Georgia Tech (Jan 16)

By Richard Pereira
Modified Jan 16, 2025 22:43 GMT
Hannah Hidalgo has a healthy status going into Thursday's matchup against the No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. She has no injuries listed, having played in 15 of No. 3 Notre Dame's 16 games this season. The confirmation of her taking part in the contest will be known before the 6 p.m. ET tip-off.

Hidalgo is midway through the second season of her collegiate career. Her individual success as a star has allowed the Fighting Irish to be in the conversation as one of the contenders for the national championship.

How Hannah Hidalgo has performed for Notre Dame this season

In 15 games, Hannah Hidalgo is averaging 25.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.7 assists per contest. She is shooting 50.4% from the field, including 45.8% from beyond the arc. She is on a scoring streak of reaching the 20-point mark in eight consecutive games.

Her displays have elevated Notre Dame to being one of the best teams in the country, boasting a 14-2 record as they are rolling with nine straight wins. They are averaging 87.8 points with accuracies of 49.4% from the field and 42.8% from three, beating out teams by a margin of 26.5 points per game.

Aside from Hidalgo, Olivia Miles comes next with 16.6 points, 7.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds per contest. Sonia Citron puts up 13.7 points and 5.4 rebounds, while Liatu King produces a double-double of 13.5 points and 11.3 rebounds.

They face a Georgia Tech squad that is 15-2 on the season, including a 3-2 start in ACC play. They hold opponents to 60.5 points on shooting splits of 38.7% overall and 26.7% from downtown, winning games by a margin of 21.9 points. Kara Dunn stands out as their leading scorer with 16.0 points and 6.4 rebounds, while Dani Carnegie averages 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds off the bench.

After this game, Hannah Hidalgo and the No. 3 Fighting Irish will remain at home when they host the SMU Mustangs at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana, on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
