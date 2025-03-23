Is Hannah Hidalgo playing today vs Michigan? Notre Dame star's availability vs Wolverines explored

Hannah Hidalgo is one of the best women's college basketball players. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish star has had a stellar season, averaging 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 steals per game. However, Hidalgo has had her struggles this season with injuries.

Notably, Hidalgo missed two games in early January and was seen in a walking boot. Fortunately, for the Fighting Irish, she is fully healed and appears ready to lead Notre Dame on a deep run in March Madness. She is expected to be a full participant against Michigan on Sunday.

Hannah Hidalgo injury update

Hidalgo rolled her ankle on Jan. 9 in a 100-64 win over Wake Forest. She missed the next two matchups but returned on Jan. 19 in an 88-64 victory over SMU. Hidalgo has not missed any time since and has been a full participant in nearly all games.

Fans might have been concerned that her injury was aggravated against No. 14 SFA on Friday because she was pulled late in the contest. However, with the Fighting Irish dominating the game, it was likely just to rest her and avoid risking any injuries in a matchup that was already won.

Is Hannah Hidalgo playing today?

Yes, Hidalgo is expected to play today against Michigan. The No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish are scheduled to take on the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Hannah Hidalgo's stats last game

Hidalgo only played 31 minutes against SFA on Friday, which is down from her normal workload, which often gets closer to 40 minutes. However, despite the lighter workload, Hidalgo still put up an impressive stat line.

In 31 minutes, she registered 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. She went 11-18 from the field, 1-3 from beyond the 3-point line and 1-1 from the free throw line.

When will Hannah Hidalgo be back?

Hannah Hidalgo has not missed time since mid-January, and there has been no indication from the coaching staff that she has suffered a new injury or aggravated an old one. As a result, she is expected to start for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday when they take on the Michigan Wolverines.

The Fighting Irish are big favorites heading into this game. DraftKings has Notre Dame as a -1350 favorite and Michigan as an +800 underdog. The spread is set at 14.5 points, meaning the sportsbooks are expecting a blowout.

