Caitlin Clark made her name on the basketball court with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Her career began with two fantastic seasons in Iowa City before exploding in the 2022-23 year. Clark's junior year performance earned her the Naismith College Player of the Year award, among many other awards.

She also achieved stardom rarely seen in women's college basketball, providing her with plenty of opportunities outside of basketball. The latest is golfing, as Clark is set to participate in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am in July, a PGA Tour event.

This comes after she tossed out the first pitch at an Iowa Cubs game and had an insane line of fans waiting for an autograph.

Golf is the next arena of her choice as she continues to enjoy the spoils of her newfound fame. Golfing is something that Clark wants to do though, and considering her background, that shouldn't be a big surprise.

Caitlin Clark loves golf

Caitlin Clark conducted an interview with Big Ten Network that was on a golf course. There were a few quotes in that interview that indicated that Clark has been golfing with her family for most of her life.

Along with Clark's family promoting her to golf from an early age, her competitiveness also helped her grow on the links:

“I started playing golf when I was like, third or fourth grade. I mean, I was terrible. I couldn’t hit it off the ground, but I loved doing anything that was competitive. Even though I was bad, I just kept really working hard at it.”

When that video aired, fans immediately took notice that she had a sweet swing. Many even commented that she should give the LPGA a crack at the time. Well, here she is now, getting her shot in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am.

Shortly after her season with the Iowa Hawkeyes came to an end just short of a national title, Caitlin Clark showed excitement for the 2023 Masters on Twitter. She called the Augusta event "one of the best weekends of the year," which most golf fans would agree with. Golf culture is clearly ingrained in Clark's DNA.

The world has seen what she's capable of on a basketball court. If her golf game is anything close to that, she should be a force when she's out there. Caitlin Clark is set to take big swings soon, which should be a treat for fans to witness, regardless of how she performs.

