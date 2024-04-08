Is John Calipari fired? Exploring former Kentucky HC's cataclysmic decision

John Calipari has become the talk of the town after reports on Sunday suggested that the Kentucky coach might step down from his post. The news also led to rumors about the coach potentially getting fired by the school.

This year, Calipari's Wildcats were eliminated in the first round of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Tournament. They also lost to No. 14 seed Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Despite a disappointing end to the season, Kentucky's athletic director Mitch Barnhart confirmed in a TV interview that Calipari would return as the team's coach next year for his 16th season.

Less than two weeks after Barhart's statement, it appears Calipari will leave Kentucky for a new challenge.

Is John Calipari leaving Kentucky?

A few days ago, multiple reports claimed that John Calipari is a prime candidate to take up the coaching job at Arkansas. The claims were made after Eric Musselman resigned from his Razorbacks post on Thursday to take up the coaching vacancy at the University of Southern California.

On Sunday (April 7), ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Calipari is close to signing a five-year deal to become the next coach for Arkansas. His base salary is expected to be less than the reported $8.5 million he makes at Kentucky.

Notably, Calipari does not have a buyout on his current contract with Kentucky, which means that the school will not owe him money if he leaves.

Calipari has racked up an impressive 410-123 record at Kentucky. The highlight of his career was winning the national championship with the Wildcats in 2012.

Moreover, Calipari led Kentucky to four Final Four appearances. He won six regular season titles and as many SEC titles.

Before joining Kentucky, Calipari spent nine seasons as the Memphis coach.