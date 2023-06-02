Is Josiah-Jordan James returning to the Vols? Exploring the potential impact on the Tennessee program and the SEC

Josiah-Jordan James withdrew form the NBA draft on Wednesday afternoon in an important development for the Tennessee Volunteers basketball program. The point guard, who has been with the program since 2019, is extending his stay for his last season.

The news came as a shock to many Tennessee fans. Undergoing the NBA draft process for the past few weeks, it was widely expected that the senior would turn professional after Rick Barnes and Vols the coaching staff finalized the 13-man roster last month.

Draft evaluation and unexpected return

The NBA draft process did not unfold as anticipated for James, leading him to make his way back to Tennessee. After struggling with injury last season, he will be hopeful of a performance that increases his draft stock next season.

The point guard expressed his excitement as he returns to the program for one more season.

“I’m excited and blessed to be able to represent Tennessee for one more year," James said. "After last season, I talked with the coaching staff about how important it was for me to go through the draft evaluation process and get NBA feedback, since I wasn’t able to do that last offseason.

“I also knew that the coaches here had to build a full roster for this year and prepare for the possibility that I might not be back. I love the pieces they’ve put together, and I’m eager to join this new group of teammates for one more run.”

What James' return means for the Volunteers

With Tennessee now exceeding the 13-man scholarship limit, the coaching staff will need to find a solution, which may involve removing a scholarship player. It remains to be seen if James would be willing to walk on, which could be one option to address the situation.

The return of James to the Vols is a significant development for the upcoming season. His presence and his experience in college basketball will likely play a crucial role in helping Volunteers newcomers adjust and contribute effectively.

The Volunteers have already made three additions from the transfer portal: Chris Ledlum, Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey. With these arrivals, the Volunteers will need to ensure their smooth transition and adaptation.

His decision to return for his fifth season brings valuable experience to the Vols, benefiting both the squad and his own basketball career. By staying at Tennessee, he can continue to develop his skills, gain more playing time and potentially enhance his draft stock for the NBA or pursue other professional opportunities.

