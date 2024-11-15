Is JuJu Watkins playing today? Exploring USC star's availability vs Santa Clara Broncos (Nov 15)

Juju Watkins will play for USC versus the Santa Clara Broncos on Friday. Lindsay Gottlieb's Trojans have made a 3-0 winning start to their NCAA campaign.

Watkins is expected to be named in the starting five after she dropped 21 points and secured nine dimes in the Trojans' blowout 124-39 win over the Cal State Northridge Matadors on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old had posted a double-double in the season opener as USC secured a close 68-66 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels on Nov. 3. Watkins scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in that game.

Following that performance, the sophomore guard posted 16 points and six rebounds as the Trojans secured a convincing 90-35 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs on Nov. 9.

Juju Watkins's impressive numbers at USC last season

Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Watkins had a terrific first year at USC Trojans women's basketball. She played 34 games, averaging 34.6 minutes, 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 dimes per outing last season.

Juju Watkins was a walking bucket for USC last season but struggled to shoot the ball efficiently. She made just 40.1% of her field goal attempts and shot only 31.9% from behind the 3-point line.

Her 3-point shooting has exacerbated this season (15.4%), which will be an area of concern for USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb.

How to watch Juju Watkins in action vs. Santa Clara Broncos?

Juju Watkins will play for USC Trojans against the Santa Clara Broncos on Friday,. The game will take place at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, and is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. ET.

Lindsay Gottlieb's team has made a solid start to this season and will hope to earn another victory when they lock horns with Santa Clara. The match-up will be aired on B1G+, and college basketball fans can stream the game on Fubo.

Watkins and Co. can look forward to some rest after this game, with USC's next match-up taking place on Nov. 23 vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Based on how Watkins has been playing recently, the Trojans will be optimistic about their chances of having a successful season.

