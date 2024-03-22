Is Kamilla Cardoso playing today vs Presbyterian? Looking at South Carolina center’s availability ahead of NCAA Tournament First Round clash

Kamilla Cardoso has been a key member of the No. 1 seeded South Carolina (32-0) this season. However, the center has been in the spotlight since being ejected in the Gamecocks' SEC Tournament championship win over LSU on March 10.

Now, fans have been curious to learn whether Cardoso will play in USC's NCAA Tournament opener against the No. 16-seeded Presbyterian Blue Hose in the First Round on Friday.

Is Kamilla Cardoso playing today?

Kamilla Cardoso will not play against the No. 16 Blue Hose on Friday. The South Carolina star has been suspended for the First Round NCAA Tournament clash due to her involvement in the benches-clearing fight in the SEC championship game vs. LSU two weeks ago.

The melee took place in the fourth quarter when Gamecocks player MiLaysia Fulwiley stole the ball from LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, who subsequently grabbed her opponent. The play was called for an intentional foul.

However, while heading to the bench, Johnson clashed with South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins before Cardoso stepped in and pushed Johnson to the ground. It led to a scuffle on the court and the ejection of six players, including Cardoso.

After the game, Cardoso took to X to apologize for her actions:

"I would like to extend my sincerest apologies for my actions during today’s game. My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I deeply regret any discomfort or inconvenience it may have caused."

"I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that I am committed to conducting myself with the utmost respect and sportsmanship in the future."

Kamilla Cardoso stats last game

Cardoso finished with eight points, six rebounds and three steals across 22 minutes in her last game against LSU before being ejected. USC eventually won the SEC title game 79-72 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

Carodoso averaged 14 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during the regular season as South Carolina finished at the summit of the conference.

When will Kamilla Cardoso return?

Cardoso will be eligible to return for South Carolina's Second Round game in the NCAA Tournament, provided the Gamecocks beat Presbyterian on Friday. She is serving a one-game suspension.