Is Kara Lawson married? Taking a closer look at Duke WBB HC's family and background

Kara Lawson has been the coach of Duke women's basketball since 2020. She joined the Blue Devils after a stint as an assistant in the NBA with the Boston Celtics. Right from her playing days, there've always been inquiries about her marital status. Let’s take a look at that.

Is Kara Lawson married?

Kara Lawson is married. The former WNBA point guard married Damien Barling in 2008. The couple met in Sacramento after she helped the Monarchs secure the WNBA championship in 2005.

Damien Barling is a radio broadcaster and journalist. He is a well-known on-air personality for ESPN 1320 and 102.5 KSFM. His daily shows which he hosts and also produces run from 12-4 p.m. on ESPN 1320 and 3-7 p.m. on 102.5 KSFM.

Barling has also helped his wife build a career in journalism. Lawson started her broadcasting career while still an active player in the WNBA. She started as a studio analyst for the Sacramento Kings and gradually expanded her role to encompass various NBA and WNBA broadcasting positions for ESPN.

Lawson and Barling’s marriage blossomed amid the dynamic world of sports. The couples’ shared love for the game of basketball provided a foundation for their connection. It further fostered a deep understanding of the aspirations of each other.

When was Kara Lawson hired by Duke?

Kara Lawson was named the coach of Duke’s women's basketball in July 2020. She became the fifth coach in the history of the program and the first African American.

In a statement after her hiring, Duke’s President Vince E. Price expressed his confidence in Lawson:

“I am delighted to welcome Kara Lawson to Duke as our next women’s basketball coach. Kara has proven herself as a skilled coach and a committed mentor, whose passion for education is demonstrated by her service on her alma mater’s board of trustees.

“I am thrilled that she will be bringing these talents to Duke, and I know that she will support the continued success of our women’s basketball student-athletes both on the court and off.”

Lawson has led the Blue Devils for five seasons, all winning seasons. She has amassed an overall record of 68-32 (.680) and 32-23 (.582) in conference play. She and Duke are currently in the bid to claim the national championship in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.