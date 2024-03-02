Is Kevin McCullar Jr. playing today vs Baylor? Kansas guard's status ahead of Bears matchup

Kevin McCullar Jr. has been one of the most important players for the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks this season. However, the guard missed four of the past five games due to a lingering knee injury.

The Jayhawks will travel to face the No. 15 Baylor Bears on Saturday and fans are curious to learn whether McCullar will play in the game.

Is Kevin McCullar Jr. playing today vs Bears?

Per The Field of 68 reports, Kevin McCullar Jr. will be a game-time decision for today's matchup against the Baylor Bears. The Kansas guard is dealing with a knee injury but is in contention to feature in the clash at Foster Pavilion.

On Thursday, Jayhawks coach Bill Self said that he was more optimistic about McCullar returning to action soon:

“I think he (McCullar) is doing better. I don’t know when he’ll play next, but I think he’s doing better. I think he’s gaining on it. Hopefully we can get him back out there.”

Kevin McCullar Jr. is averaging 19.0 points, 4.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds across 23 games this season. Defensively, he is averaging 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Kevin McCullar injury update

During his latest appearance on College GameDay, HC Bill Self gave another update on the Kansas guard's status for the matchup against Baylor.

Notably, McCullar's last appearance for the Jayhawks came against the Oklahoma Sooners on Feb. 17. However, it will be interesting to see whether the player can feature against the Bears on Saturday.

There is also a possibility that McCuller could be on limited minutes for the game against Baylor.

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs. Baylor Bears? TV schedule and live stream details

The Kansas Jayhawks vs. Baylor Bears college basketball game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Sling.

Game : Kanas Jayhawks vs Baylor Bears

: Kanas Jayhawks vs Baylor Bears Where : Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas Date: Saturday, March 2

Saturday, March 2 Time: 1 p.m. ET | noon CT

The Jayhawks are third in the Big 12 with a 21-7 record (9-6 in conference). Meanwhile, the Bears are fourth in the Big 12 with a 20-8 record (9-6 in conference).