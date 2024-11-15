Is Kiki Iriafen playing today? Explore USC star's availability vs Santa Clara Broncos (Nov 15)

Kiki Iriafen is expected to play for the USC Trojans in their game against the Santa Clara Broncos on Friday. Lindsay Gottlieb's team will hope to improve their winning record to 4-0 for the season.

Iriafen has put up impressive performances for the Trojans this month. The senior power forward dropped a double-double (22 points and 13 rebounds) in USC's 68-66 win over the Ole Miss Rebels in the season opener.

Iriafen followed that performance up with 12 points against the Cal Poly Mustangs where the Trojans secured a blowout 90-35 victory on November 9. In her last outing, she posted 15 points in USC's dominant 124-39 win against the Cal State Northridge Matadors on November 12.

The Trojans can expect a tough test versus Santa Clara who are 2-0. However, USC should still have enough scoring to secure a victory over the Broncos on Thursday.

Kiki Iriafen averaged a double-double for Stanford last season when she scored 19.4 points and secured 11.0 boards per game. However, she was also guilty of committing 2.3 turnovers per game.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Portland Regional-NC State vs Standford - Source: Imagn

Iriafen made 54.6% of her field goal attempts and shot 33.3% from the 3-point line. However, the senior power forward has worked on her shooting and has improved her three-point shooting percentage to 66.7% at USC this season.

How to watch Kiki Iriafen in action vs. Santa Clara Broncos?

USC Trojans women's basketball will clash heads with the Santa Clara Broncos on Friday at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. Lindsay Gottlieb's players will look to build on their three-game winning start to this NCAA season by earning a win vs. Santa Clara. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET and will air on B1G+.

College hoops fans can stream the game on Fubo.

Following the game against Santa Clara, the USC players can look forward to rest as the No. 3 Trojans are scheduled to take on No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball in their next game on November 23.

