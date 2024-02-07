Is Kristy Curry related to Steph Curry? Taking a closer look at Alabama WBB HC's career

The Curry name has a long history in both college and professional basketball. Ranging from Dell Curry in the '80s and '90s to two-time NBA MVP and four-time champion Stephen Curry, it has become a household name.

With a wide branching family tree in basketball, does Steph Curry have any relation to the University of Alabama women's basketball head coach Kristy Curry?

Despite sharing the same last name, Kristy does not have any relation to Steph. Kristy married her husband, Kelly Curry, and took his last name after marriage. Kelly has no relation to the Warriors star.

Kristy and Kelly met at a basketball camp when Kristy was the assistant coach for Texas A&M, and Kelly was coaching high school basketball. The two then started dating and tied the knot in 1996. Kelly currently serves as an assistant coach for his wife at Alabama.

Kristy Curry's coaching history, records and awards

Kristy Curry started her coaching career at Weston High School in her home state of Louisiana in 1988. After two seasons, she moved to Mansfield High School.

In 1991, Curry took her first coaching job at the collegiate level, becoming Tulane's assistant coach. Then, she joined Texas A&M, followed by Louisiana Tech.

After eight years as an assistant coach, she became the head coach of Purdue in 1999. With the Boilermakers, Curry won two Big Ten championships and made the NCAA Tournament every season she was at the helm. They made it to the National Championship game in 2001 but failed to win.

In 2006, she moved to Texas Tech in an attempt to rebuild their program. The Red Raiders had three appearances in the WNIT and made the NCAA Tournament twice. In her final season with Texas Tech in 2013, she would reach her 300th career victory, beating Kansas State to put her career record at 300-141.

Following that season, she took the head coaching position at Alabama. The Crimson Tide had a 14-16 record in her first season. She won the Kay Yow Heart of a Coach Award in 2014, with the Tide finishing just 13-19.

So far, Curry has led Alabama to the WNIT four times, making the quarterfinals in three appearances. They have also been invited to the NCAA Tournament twice, including last season when they finished 20-11. Kristy has earned her 500th career win on Monday, beating Vanderbilt 74-66.

