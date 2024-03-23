Is Last-Tear Poa playing today vs. Rice? Looking at LSU guard's availability ahead of March Madness

LSU guard Last-Tear Poa suffered a nasty head injury in the Tigers' SEC Tournament semifinal victory over Ole Miss on March 9. She needed to be stretchered off the court in a neck brace, subsequently missing the title game against South Carolina.

Fans have now been curious to learn whether Poa will be available when the No. 3 seeded LSU (28-5) tips off its NCAA Tournament on Friday, against the No. 14 seed Rice Owls (19-14).

Is Last-Tear Poa playing today?

As per reports, Last-Tear Poa will be available to play against Rice on Friday. The LSU guard took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she cleared the concussion protocols.

Even LSU coach Kim Mulkey addressed Poa's availability in a press conference earlier this week.

"Yes, she (Poa) should be available unless something has changed overnight," Mulkey said. "She did practice yesterday, so if you're out there practicing, I'm assuming you're cleared."

There are signs Poa will feature in LSU's March Madness opener against Rice. However, she might be on limited minutes since she has only just recovered from a head injury

Last-Tear Poa Injury

Poa suffered a rather scary head injury during LSU's SEC Tournament semifinal against Ole Miss. She collided with Rebels player Madison Scott in the fourth quarter and hit her head on the court under the basket.

Poa looked in serious discomfort while trying to get up on her feet. She needed assistance from the medical staff to stand up but was eventually stretchered off the court in a neck brace.

Although she missed LSU's SEC Tournament finale defeat against South Carolina, Poa will return for the Tigers' March Madness run.

Last-Tear Poa stats last game

Poa had recorded five points and four assists against Ole Miss in her last game before leaving on a stretcher. Her contribution was important as LSU won the contest 75-67.

How to watch LSU vs. Rice? TV schedule and live stream details for NCAA Tournament clash

The LSU vs. Rice NCAA Tournament clash in the First Round will be broadcast on ESPN. Fans can live stream the contest on Fubo TV, Sling Orange & Blue, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

The LSU vs Rice game will tip off at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.