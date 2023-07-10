Is Mackenly Randolph the daughter of NBA star Zach Randolph? Exploring the potential of a NBA rich family lineage

Zach Randolph was one of the most underrated players of his generation, as he was a nightly double-double threat. 'Z-Bo' has been out of the league for more than five seasons now, however, his daughter could be the latest star from the family.

Along with Izela Arenas, daughter of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, Mackenly Randolph recently led her team to a Section 7 Championship.

Check out highlights from Izela Arenas and Mackenly Randolph's championship game performance below:

While Mackenly has not announced her collegiate decision yet, she has received plenty of offers and is one of the highest-rated prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The five-star prospect is currently ranked as the 18th overall and the fifth-ranked forward in the class, according to ESPN Recruiting.

Mackenly is no longer sharing the workload with former Sierra Canyon Trailblazers teammate Juju Watkins, who was the top overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. With Watkins no longer on the Trailblazers roster, the offense will likely run through Mackenly, giving her an opportunity to further rise up on the prospect boards.

While Mackenly has not made any decision regarding her college future, there has been speculation that she and Arenas could be a package deal. Furthermore, there has been speculation that the high school teammates could pair up with Watkins, their former Sierra Canyon teammate, on the USC Trojans.

How did Zach Randolph perform in his NBA career?

Zach Randolph was drafted 19th overall in the 2001 NBA draft. While he hardly played until his third NBA season, Randolph ended his Portland Trail Blazers tenure averaging 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.7 steals in six seasons. He was named the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2004.

After short stints with the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers, Randolph found a long-term home with the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 16.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals in eight seasons with the Grizzlies. Randolph earned both of his selections to the All-Star Team and his lone appearance on the All-NBA Team while in Memphis.

After a stint with the Sacramento Kings in 2017-2018, Zach Randolph announced his retirement from the NBA. His jersey, #50, was retired by the Grizzlies in 2021, becoming the first player in franchise history to have his jersey taken out of circulation and placed in the rafters.

It remains the only jersey retired by the franchise, however, they have shared that they will also retire the jerseys of Tony Allen, Mike Conley Jr., and Marc Gasol.

