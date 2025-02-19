Is Mark Sears playing tonight? Exploring Alabama guard's status for Missouri clash (Feb. 19)

Mark Sears is currently in his third year with the Alabama Crimson Tide (fifth overall at the collegiate level), and he's one of the first names on the team sheet nightly. He's Alabama's secret weapon when games get too close for comfort and will be a crucial part of the side's game plan if they want to make an impact in March this season.

With tonight's game against the Missouri Tigers a few hours away, let's take a look at Sears's status for the game.

Is Mark Sears playing tonight?

Mark Sears will play in tonight's game against the Missouri Tigers, barring any unfortunate scenarios. Sears enters tonight's game having featured in every contest this season, and he doesn't look like letting up in a regular-season showdown.

Sears is the orchestrator for the Alabama Crimson Tide on offense. His court vision is elite, and his ability to get a basket for himself is an important skill that he possesses. The guard can hurt a rival team with both his assisting and scoring. Hence, the Missouri Tigers will have a big challenge throughout the night to try and keep Sears quiet.

What can you expect from Mark Sears vs. Missouri?

Opposing teams go to great lengths to defend against Mark Sears, which typically leads to other lesser-known players having a clear run to the basket. The Missouri Tigers will likely try to stifle Sears but they will need to keep an eye on other talented Crimson Tide players such as Grant Nelson, Aden Holloway and Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

Many teams have tried and failed to alter Sears' style of play. On his day, Sears is unmatched on the court due to his scoring, assisting, and underrated rebounding ability. One can expect the Crimson Tide standout to record at least 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds in the contest tonight.

