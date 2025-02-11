Is Mark Sears playing tonight? Exploring Alabama guard's status for Texas clash (Feb 11)

Mark Sears is a vital part of the Alabama Crimson Tide offense. The point guard's versatility has earned him praise in the ongoing regular season, and he's looking to guide the Crimson Tide to a strong finish ahead of March Madness.

Hence, ahead of his side's game versus the Texas Longhorns, let's examine Sears' availability.

Is Mark Sears playing tonight?

Yes, Mark Sears is playing in tonight's game against the Texas Longhorns. The versatile point guard enters the game without any injury designation. Thus, barring any unfortunate occurrences, he'll be on the floor.

Sears hardly misses games, and he's been ever-present since he joined the Crimson Tide from the Ohio Bobcats. It took him some time to carve out a niche in head coach Nate Oats' system, but he's since become a more vocal member of the team's ecosystem.

However, the Texas Longhorns won't be an easy opponent, considering the conference rivalry. Hence, the Crimson Tide will need all their top players to show up in this big game.

How has Mark Sears performed this season?

Mark Sears has been utterly dominant in his third season with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Not just that, he's becoming a better team player by opting to make the extra pass rather than always shooting the ball.

According to ESPN, Sears is averaging 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. He leads the Crimson Tide in both scoring and assists. Furthermore, he's the team's go-to guy when they need a game-saving point. That's a huge honor, considering the high level of talent that's on the Crimson Tide's current roster.

Sears has been impressive so far this season, but he needs to do more to improve his NBA Draft stock. His first two seasons with the Ohio Bobcats were okay, but he decided to make a jump in terms of quality. He made the right choice and was recently shortlisted for the 2025 Bob Cousy Award. Next up is a date against the Texas Longhorns on February 11.

