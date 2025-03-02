Is Max Klesmit playing today? Wisconsin guard's availability vs Michigan State explored

Max Klesmit will not play when the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers host No. 8 Michigan State on Sunday afternoon in a key Big Ten matchup. This game is set to have an impact on the title hopes in the conference, as it is a clash between first and third, and with Klesmit exiting the last game with an injury, there were fears that he might not feature.

During Tuesday night's 88-62 victory over Washington, the Wisconsin guard started despite nursing a lower leg injury. However, he was on the court for only five minutes before exiting due to the injury.

CBS insider Jon Rothstein took to X to report:

"Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit (lower body) is OUT for today’s game against Michigan State, per a school spokesman. Averages 9.7 PPG. Only played five minutes earlier in the week against Washington."

Wisconsin Badgers set to take on Michigan State without Max Klesmit

The Wisconsin Badgers (22-6, 12-5 Big Ten) recovered from their loss to Oregon with a win over Washington, but they remain two games behind in the Big Ten standings with three games remaining. Victory over the Spartans would not only revive their title hopes but could also send out a statement.

Wisconsin enters the matchup with momentum in their home games against the Spartans, having won three consecutive games against them at the Breslin Center. The Badgers also won the most recent meeting between both sides, however, Michigan State holds the historical advantage in the series, leading 86-69.

Michigan State (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) are on a good streak heading into this game, with the hard-fought 58-53 win at No. 16 Maryland extending their winning run to four games. Tipoff for the Sunday afternoon game is 1.30 p.m. E.T.

Max Klesmit is a big miss for Wisconsin, as he ranks fourth on the team with averages of 9.7 points per game, while also contributing 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he has contributed a joint-team-high 0.9 steals per game and 0.1 blocks per game. John Tonje is the leading scorer for the Badgers, averaging 19.5 ppg.

For the Spartans, Jaden Akins will look to drive them forward once more, having scored a team-high 12.7 points per game.

