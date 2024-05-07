Is Mikey Williams in the 2024 NBA Draft? Exploring former Memphis guard's current status

Mikey Williams has been one of the most talked-about players this college basketball offseason. The guard committed to Memphis for the 2023-24 season but didn't play a game for the Tigers.

With the NBA draft next month, fans have been curious to learn whether Williams is planning to go pro.

Is Mikey Williams in the 2024 NBA Draft?

Image Credits - Mikey Williams Instagram

Mikey Williams is not in the 2024 NBA draft. In January this year, he announced his decision to transfer to the University of Central Florida via Instagram.

"All I needed was a chance." Williams wrote as part on the caption of his post.

Williams was arrested last year following an incident at his home in March. As per reports, shots were allegedly fired at a carful of people who had left the player's residence.

Williams reportedly faced nine felony counts in the case. He eventually pleaded guilty in November to a lesser felony charge of making criminal threats.

The plea meant that the player could get the charge reduced to a misdemeanor if he satisfied certain requirements before his scheduled sentencing in August.

Due to the legal process of his charges and arrest, Williams could not feature in any games for Memphis last season. However, all of his off-court issues seem to be in the past now.

As things stand, Williams will suit up to feature for the UCF Knights next season.

When is the 2024 NBA draft? TV schedule and live stream details

The 2024 NBA draft will begin on June 26 at 8 p.m. EDT. Day 1 of the draft will feature the first round, while Day 2 on June 27 will include the second round.

This year's NBA draft will be broadcast live on ESPN and ABC. Fans can also tune in to Sling to live stream the event.

The first round of the draft will take place at the famed Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The second round will be at ESPN's Seaport District Studios in New York.