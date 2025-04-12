Is MiLaysia Fulwiley entering the transfer portal? Exploring the star guard's latest career decision

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley played a key role for the Gamecocks this past season. She helped Dawn Staley's team reach the national championship game but lost to the UConn Huskies 82-59 on Sunday.

Fulwiley's playing time has been inconsistent, which has affected her scoring output. She played 19 minutes or less in four of South Carolina's six games in the NCAA Tournament and failed to reach double figures in four matchups, including the championship game.

Last year, she was named SEC tournament MVP and helped her team to the national championship as a freshman, but this season, she fell to sixth place in the SEC Player of the Year rankings and settled for the national runners-up.

Is MiLaysia Fulwiley entering the transfer portal?

According to reports on Friday, MiLaysia Fulwiley will be entering the transfer portal and leaving Dawn Staley's team after two seasons. She decided after the recruitment of Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson, the nation's leading scorer.

Fulwiley could still retract it but has until April 22 to decide if she wants to be in the portal and move to another team or return to South Carolina.

How would Milaysia Fulwiley’s exit impact the Gamecocks?

The news of Milaysia Fulwiley leaving South Carolina has its positive and negative impact on the team. Her departure will affect the Gamecocks' roster and depth, particularly in the backcourt.

One key quality the guard brings to the team is her ability to come in as a substitute and impact the game immediately, which she has done countless times last season. Without her, Staley's team will not have the option of a different type of player to come in and be a game changer.

Her departure could also pave the way for other players in the team to get some minutes under their belts.

MiLaysia Fulwiley stats

Milaysia Fulwiley joined South Carolina after an impressive high school career at W.J. Keenan (South Carolina), where she earned McDonald's all-American honors, scored over 3,000 points and won four state championships.

One notable exception for Fulwiley was her performance in the Sweet 16, where she scored 23 points to lead the Gamecocks to a 71-67 win over Maryland on March 28.

The guard averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists on 42.6% shooting this past season, despite having limited playing time.

