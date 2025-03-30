Is Mylik Wilson playing today vs Tennessee? Looking at Cougars' Guard’s availability against the Vols

Mylik Wilson and the Houston Cougars are set to play the Tennessee Volunteers in an Elite Eight matchup on Sunday. The No. 1 Houston Cougars will take on the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday at 2:20 p.m. ET. However, the Cougars will not enter the game with a healthy lineup.

The Cougars are dealing with several injuries, including one suffered in the Sweet 16 by Wilson. Wilson, who has appeared in every game this season for the Cougars, left Thursday's Sweet 16 matchup against Purdue with an undisclosed injury. He is listed as questionable to return on Sunday against Tennessee.

Mylik Wilson's injury update

Mylik Wilson left Thursday's game against Purdue with an undisclosed injury after playing 12 minutes. He did not return to the game and did not participate in practice on Saturday. He is listed as questionable to return on the injury report, but the coaching staff have not spoken publically about the nature of his injury. He is expected to be a game-time decision.

Is Mylik Wilson playing today?

An official decision has not been made on whether Wilson will be available for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee. The coaching staff is not expected to make the final decision until shortly before the start of the game.

Mylik Wilson's stats last game

Wilson only played 12 minutes against Purdue on Thursday. In those minutes, he registered two points and four rebounds. He also had two fouls before leaving the game with an undisclosed injury.

Wilson's last full game came in the second round against Gonzaga. He played 20 minutes, registering three points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

When will Mylik Wilson be back?

The severity of Wilson's injury is not clear. Neither the coaching staff or Wilson have said what the injury is or how series it is. As a result, it is hard to gauge how long it will be until Wilson will return. He has not been officially ruled out for Tennessee vs Houston, so he could be back on Sunday.

However, with the season coming to a close soon, it is possible that Wilson has played his last game of the season. If that is the case, the Cougars will need to adapt to life without him.

The Cougars are favored to defeat Tennessee in the Elite Eight, even without Wilson. However, it is expected to be a close matchup.

