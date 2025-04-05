  • home icon
  Is Olivier Rioux the tallest college basketball player ever? Comparing Florida freshman's height to Yao Ming, Shaquille O'Neal and more

Is Olivier Rioux the tallest college basketball player ever? Comparing Florida freshman's height to Yao Ming, Shaquille O'Neal and more

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 05, 2025 15:54 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Texas Tech at Florida - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Texas Tech at Florida - Source: Imagn

Despite not playing a game for the Florida Gators yet, Olivier Rioux is already generating attention. His recruitment last offseason was closely followed by the media because of his height. At 7-foot-9, Olivier Rioux will be the tallest college basketball player of all time when he plays his first game.

Is Olivier Rioux the tallest college basketball player ever?

Olivier Rioux is set to be the tallest recorded college basketball player ever. However, he is not officially at the top of the list yet because he has not yet played a college game. Rioux is redshirting his freshman season, and as a result, is not participating as the Florida Gators make their run in March Madness.

However, the moment Rioux steps on the court for a college basketball game, he will be the tallest recorded college basketball player of all time, by a sizeable margin.

Two players whom fans have compared to Rioux are Yao Ming and Shaquille O'Neal. Yao Ming was a 7-foot-6 player in the NBA but never went to college. As for Shaq, despite his reputation as one of the biggest players ever, he is no taller than most big men in the NBA, standing at 7-foot-1.

Tallest college basketball players in 2025

#1, Olivier Rioux, Florida, 7-foot-9

Rioux is the tallest college basketball player ever. He only misses out on officially being on the list because he has not played a college basketball game yet. He redshirted his freshman season but could make his debut in the 2026 season.

#2, Naheem McLeod, Syracuse, 7-foot-4

Naheem McLeod was the tallest player in college basketball to play games this season. He appeared in 18 games for Syracuse, averaging 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. This was his final year of eligibility.

#3, Gabe Dynes, Youngstown State, 7-foot-3

Gabe Dynes played his second season for Youngstown State this past season. He appeared in 34 games, starting seven. In those games, he averaged 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game.

#4, Daniel Jacobsen, Purdue, 7-foot-3

As a freshman at Purdue, Daniel Jacobsen only appeared in two games. In those games, he averaged 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.

#5 Trent Burns, Missouri, 7-foot-3

Trent Burns is a freshman who, like Rioux, registered his first season. He will likely make his debut next season.

Tallest college basketball player of all time

PlayerDebut YearHeight
Gheorghe Muresan19937'7"
Manute Bol19857'7"
Shawn Bradley19937'6"
Yao Ming20027'6"
Chuck Nevitt19827'5"

Olivier Rioux is not on the above list because he has not played a college basketball game yet.

Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

