Is Olivier Rioux the tallest college basketball player ever? Comparing Florida freshman's height to Yao Ming, Shaquille O'Neal and more

Despite not playing a game for the Florida Gators yet, Olivier Rioux is already generating attention. His recruitment last offseason was closely followed by the media because of his height. At 7-foot-9, Olivier Rioux will be the tallest college basketball player of all time when he plays his first game.
Is Olivier Rioux the tallest college basketball player ever?
Olivier Rioux is set to be the tallest recorded college basketball player ever. However, he is not officially at the top of the list yet because he has not yet played a college game. Rioux is redshirting his freshman season, and as a result, is not participating as the Florida Gators make their run in March Madness.
However, the moment Rioux steps on the court for a college basketball game, he will be the tallest recorded college basketball player of all time, by a sizeable margin.
Two players whom fans have compared to Rioux are Yao Ming and Shaquille O'Neal. Yao Ming was a 7-foot-6 player in the NBA but never went to college. As for Shaq, despite his reputation as one of the biggest players ever, he is no taller than most big men in the NBA, standing at 7-foot-1.
Tallest college basketball players in 2025
#1, Olivier Rioux, Florida, 7-foot-9
Rioux is the tallest college basketball player ever. He only misses out on officially being on the list because he has not played a college basketball game yet. He redshirted his freshman season but could make his debut in the 2026 season.
#2, Naheem McLeod, Syracuse, 7-foot-4
Naheem McLeod was the tallest player in college basketball to play games this season. He appeared in 18 games for Syracuse, averaging 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. This was his final year of eligibility.
#3, Gabe Dynes, Youngstown State, 7-foot-3
Gabe Dynes played his second season for Youngstown State this past season. He appeared in 34 games, starting seven. In those games, he averaged 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game.
#4, Daniel Jacobsen, Purdue, 7-foot-3
As a freshman at Purdue, Daniel Jacobsen only appeared in two games. In those games, he averaged 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.
#5 Trent Burns, Missouri, 7-foot-3
Trent Burns is a freshman who, like Rioux, registered his first season. He will likely make his debut next season.
Tallest college basketball player of all time
Olivier Rioux is not on the above list because he has not played a college basketball game yet.
