Is Oscar Tshiebwe Returning to Kentucky? Examining the fallout for the Wildcats following the NBA draft decision

Oscar Tshiebwe announced on Wednesday that he would remain in the 2023 NBA draft. Players had until last night to withdraw their names from the draft pool or stay in the field and lose any future college eligibility. The burly center had an outstanding college career with the West Virginia Mountaineers and Kentucky Wildcats, winning National Player of the Year honors in 2021-22.

Tshiebwe projects as a late second-round draft pick. Kentucky looks to rebound after a second-round loss to Kansas State in March Madness next season. The Wildcats went 48-20 with Tshiebwe on the roster.

Oscar Tshiebwe's college career

Oscar Tshiebwe was a high school standout at Kennedy Catholic High School, and at 6-foot-8, 230 pounds, he was the No. 48 recruit in ESPN's class of 2018. The McDonald's All-American originally played for West Virginia, spending two seasons under Bob Huggins. After leaving WVU midway through his sophomore season, the Congo native transferred to powerhouse Kentucky to play for John Calipari.

Tshiebwe blew up during his first year in Lexington, averaging 17.4 points, 15.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 steals while shooting 61.0%. The forward/center led the NCAA in rebounds per game while taking home multiple awards. Tshiebwe won AP Player of the Year, the Wooden Award and the Naismith Award. He was also the Southeastern Conference POY and All-SEC.

Despite all the accolades, the Kentucky Wildcats were upset in the first round of the NCAA tourney by No. 15 seed Saint Peter's.

Tshiebwe's encore to his stellar 2021-22 season was impressive, averaging 16.5 ppg, 13.7 rpg, 1.6 spg and 1.0 bpg. However, Kentucky again failed to make the Sweet 16.

2023-2024 outlook for the Kentucky Wildcats

Outside of shooting guard Antonio Reeves (potentially), the Kentucky Wildcats will take on a new look next season.

Kentucky signed five recruits in the top 25 of ESPN's top 100 for the class of 2023: SF Justin Edwards (No. 3), D.J. Wagner (No. 4), C Aaron Bradshaw (No. 6), SG Robert Dillingham and SG Reed Sheppard (No. 23). Former top prospect Ugonna Kingsley-Onyenso will also remain in the fold, although, unlike Reeves, he played sparingly last season.

The Kentucky Wildcats have not reached the Sweet 16 since the 2018-19 season. John Calipari and company have loaded up on freshman talent before the departure of star Oscar Tshiebwe. Expect the Kentucky Wildcats and coach Cal to lean heavily on freshmen this season and make it back to March Madness.

