Is Paige Bueckers playing today? Exploring UConn superstar's availability vs Marquette (March 2)

UConn guard Paige Bueckers is expected to start during Sunday's game against Marquette at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs. She will try to lead the No. 5-ranked Huskies to a sweep of the Big East regular season and stretch their Big East Conference winning streak to 44 games.

Bueckers is coming off a 15-point, seven-rebound, seven-assist game against No. 22-ranked Creighton on Thursday. The UConn-Marquette game will tip off at 2 p.m. ET and the Huskies (27-3, 17-0) will aim to repeat their 77-45 win over the Golden Eagles (20-8, 12-5) on New Year's Day.

Before the tip off, UConn will honor its seniors, Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Aubrey Griffin and Kaitlyn Chen, as they will be recognized and escorted out to center court by their families.

During Saturday's media availability session, Huskies coach Geno Auriemma said that he looks forward to the event. He described this season's batch as an "odd mix" as they haven't spent time a lot of time together on the court due to injuries by either one or two of the players and the COVID-shortened season.

"It's an odd mix this year, and each of them has their own story," Auriemma said (4:54). "Really. For me, it's been fun to watch them navigate all this because it hasn't been easy for them. I'm glad that they're getting to finish it out in a way that they can be together on and off the court."

UConn coach Geno Auriemma envisions Paige Bueckers playing in the WNBA

Geno Auriemma admitted that he looks forward to seeing his top recruit from the Class of 2020, Paige Bueckers, to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft in April.

"I'm looking forward to the day. Like next October, November, or this summer, when I'm watching her play in the WNBA," Auriemma said (10:34). "I’ll feel really proud of her and I’ll really feel like a warm spot in my heart for her."

The 11-time champion coach also expressed his happiness to coach Bueckers for five years. He's more impressed at how she has handled herself as Bueckers has not shown a lot of emotion about her last days in collegiate basketball.

"I've been really happy and really impressed with how she's been able to stay pretty grounded the whole time and not get distracted," Auriemma said (14:33). "I'm sure she doesn't want to give any thought these are my last couple of weeks that I'll be able to be in here."

Bueckers will likely start for UConn along with Fudd and Chen against Marquette. The Huskies' frontline is led by forward Sarah Strong and center Jana El Alfy unless Auriemma chooses to start Griffin to honor her for the special occasion.

