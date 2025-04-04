  • home icon
Is Paige Bueckers playing today vs UCLA? Exploring Huskies star's playing status

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 04, 2025 15:33 GMT
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
Is Paige Bueckers playing today vs UCLA? Looking at Huskies star's playing status vs Bruins (Image Credit: Imagn)

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies are scheduled to take on the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four of March Madness on Friday. The No. 2 UConn Huskies will take on the No. 1 UCLA Bruins in the second Final Four matchup of the day at 9 p.m. EDT.

Bueckers is expected to be at full capacity for this game. She has struggled with injuries throughout her career, most notably missing half of her sophomore season due to ankle surgery.

This season, however, she has mostly been healthy, only missing two games in January because of a lower-body sprain.

Paige Bueckers injury update

After the two missed games early this year, Bueckers has not suffered any setbacks. She is expected to have her normal starting role on Friday and play without any minutes restrictions.

also-read-trending Trending

Is Paige Bueckers playing today?

Yes, barring anything unforeseen, Bueckers is expected to play in the game today.

Some fans might be concerned with the fact that she has been wearing knee pads in the past few games. But she only wears knee pads as a preventative measure to reduce the impact on her joints. She is not dealing with any known injuries.

Paige Bueckers's stats last game

Bueckers has really played the role of a leader for the Huskies in March Madness. After the first game against Arkansas State, where her minutes were limited to 22 because it was such a dominant victory for UConn, she has had three straight games of scoring 31 points or more.

Her most recent game against No. 1 USC was another stand-out performance for the 23-year-old. In 40 minutes, she had 31 points, three rebounds, six assists, four steals, and two blocks to help the Huskies pull off a 78-64 win over the Trojans.

Her most dominant game in the tournament came in the Sweet 16 against Oklahoma. She helped the Huskies pull off an 82-59 win with 40 points, six rebounds, one assist, three steals, and two blocks. She is expected to have another dominant performance against UCLA.

Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

