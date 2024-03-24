Is Paige Bueckers a senior? UConn star's college status explored

Paige Bueckers has been one of the top players in the world of women’s college basketball in the last couple of years. The UConn point guard has made a name for herself in the landscape, claiming several awards and titles. We take a look at her current year of eligibility

Is Paige Bueckers a senior?

Paige Bueckers is currently playing her junior year with the UConn Huskies. The point guard was meant to be in her senior year in the 2023-24 college basketball season. However, she took a medical redshirt in the 2022-23 season after suffering a torn ACL during a pick-up game.

Bueckers enrolled at UConn in 2020 and immediately became part of the Huskies team as a freshman. She played in 29 games, recording an average of 20 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. She also had a 3-point field goal percentage of.464 that season.

Following her brilliant freshman year, a lot was expected from Paige Bueckers as a sophomore. However, she couldn't meet up with that due to injury, going through two different surgeries that season. She appeared in 17 games, averaging 14.6 points and 3.9 assists per game.

UConn announced in August 2023 that Bueckers had torn the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee during a pick-up game, consequently ruling her out for the entire 2022–23 season. She took a medical redshirt and was granted an additional year of college eligibility.

Paige Buecker returned to action in the 2023-24 season and once again became a crucial player for UConn. She led the Huskies to the Big East Tournament and is currently in the race for the national title. So far, she's averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Bueckers announced in February 2024 that she would be returning to UConn for the 2024–25 season, despite being projected as a top-three pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

How many years of eligibility do Paige Bueckers have left?

Paige Bueckers has two years of eligibility left in college basketball despite being in her fourth year with UConn. She will be returning next season to play her senior season with the Huskies due to the additional year of eligibility she gained from taking a medical redshirt.

Bueckers also has the COVID-19 extra year of eligibility option to activate in the 2025-26 season. It remains to be seen if she will take advantage of the privilege when the time arrives. This could make her one of the longest-tenured players in women's college basketball.