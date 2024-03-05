Is Reed Sheppard going to the NBA? Exploring Kentucky guard's draft stock

For fans of the Kentucky Wildcats, Reed Sheppard has been the team's revelation of the 2023-24 season. Sheppard was much sought after as a prospect before committing to the Wildcats over programs like Louisville and Virginia. By playing for the Wildcats, the four-star recruit is following in the footsteps of his parents, Jeff and Stacey Sheppard, who both played for the school.

Jeff went on to have a stint in the NBA after college. Will Reed follow his father's footsteps in this regard as well? And if he will, how soon is that bound to happen? This article answers these questions and explores the Kentucky guard's draft prospects as he continues his impressive freshman season performance.

Is Reed Sheppard going to the NBA?

Reed Sheppard appears to be NBA-bound. Although the Kentucky freshman has not announced his decision to enter the draft, he will have become fully eligible before the draft in June. And already, Sheppard, standing at 6-ft-3, is being projected as a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

CBS Sports' David Cobb published a mock draft projecting Sheppard as the No. 5 overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft. Some might think this is an exaggerated projection, but a lot about the Wildcats' hoops star justifies the projection.

Alabama vs. Kentucky

First and foremost, Sheppard has been incredible out on court this season. Against Mississippi State last Wednesday, he delivered a brilliant performance, scoring 32 points and recording seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. To crown the performance, he scored a last-month floater to win the game for the Wildcats.

Another thing about Sheppard is his shooting ability. This season, the Kentucky guard has a 51.7% 3-point shooting accuracy. His understanding of the game is solid, as seen in his performances. However, many may raise concerns about his size.

Even so, the NBA has seen successful guards of his size. Active examples include Tyrese Maxey, Derrick White and Jalen Brunson.

Another burning question is whether Reed Sheppard's transition from college hoops to the NBA would be seamless. Only time can tell. But a fair answer would be to say he has the qualities required to do well as a pro. Considering all of these, it makes sense why Sheppard is projected as a top-five pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

As it is, his draft stock can only go further up as he maintains or improves his current form.