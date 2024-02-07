Is RJ Davis a senior? Looking at UNC guard's collegiate career 

RJ Davis is in his senior year as the starting point guard for the UNC Tar Heels.

Davis was a four-star recruit coming out of Archbishop Stepinac High School. The point guard grew up in New York and had offers from UNC, Georgetown, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Marquette, Pitt and UCLA.

Davis ended up committing to UNC, and in his freshman season in 2020-21, he played in 29 games, starting 10 of them, as he averaged 8.4 points per game.

RJ Davis had a much bigger role in his sophomore season as he started all 39 games he played in and averaged 13.5 points.

In his collegiate career at UNC, Davis has played in 124 games, averaging 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

In his senior year, Davis became the focal point of the offense while also being a leader for UNC, which coach Hubert Davis praised him for.

"He’s in a really good rhythm," Davis said, via TarHeelsWire. "His leadership has been off the chart this year. His defense has been terrific, and just offensively, very few players that, from an offensive standpoint, have the ability to be able to score with the ball in his hands and off the ball and still be able to distribute.

"He just can do that. His shot selection is great. He’s just in a nice rhythm now, and it’s nice to see him being celebrated for the type of player, and the type of person and the type of leader he is."

This season, RJ Davis has started all 23 games, averaging 21.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

RJ Davis explains decision to return for senior season

RJ Davis decided to return for his senior season this year, and the point guard says it wasn't a hard decision to make.

Speaking to the team website, Davis said he made a commitment, which he intends to fulfill this year.

"I wanted to honor the commitment I made to my mom to earn a degree," Davis said. "And I also wanted to recommit to Carolina and be the leader I know I can be. Last season did not end the way I wanted."

Davis also made it clear the goal for UNC is to win a national championship in 2024, which added to his decision to return.

"Change is not always a bad thing," Davis said. "It builds character. I'm a winner, and I look forward to playing with a team that is willing to do whatever it takes to gel and win together. Most importantly, we're going to bring Carolina Basketball back. I'm all in. I love this school, and I love to compete."

UNC is currently 18-5 and ranked third in the country.