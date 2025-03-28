Is Sam Walters playing tonight? Exploring Michigan star’s availability vs Auburn for Sweet 16 clash (March 28)

Sam Walters has been a topic of discussion for the No. 5-seeded Michigan Wolverines ahead of their Sweet 16 clash against the No. 1-seeded Auburn Tigers on Friday. Walters has been nursing a back injury and fans want to know whether he will play in the March Madness matchup.

Ad

Is Sam Walters playing tonight?

Michigan star Sam Walters - Source: Getty

As per reports, Sam Walters is listed as questionable to play against Auburn due to a lower back ailment. The Michigan star has not played for the team since its matchup against Indiana on Feb. 8.

Ad

Trending

Walters' lack of availability for nearly two months has been concerning for the Wolverines. Since Michigan is entering the deep stages of the NCAA Tournament, the program will want all its players fit and ready to fire.

Walters started his collegiate career at Alabama in 2023. He transferred to Michigan in 2024.

In his first season with the Wolverines, Walters is averaging 5.0 points, 0.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game. He could be a useful weapon for Michigan if he gets to play even on limited minutes against the Tigers on Friday.

Ad

How to watch Michigan vs. Auburn? TV schedule and live stream details for Sweet 16 matchup

The Michigan vs. Auburn Sweet 16 game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream it on Fubo or Paramount+.

Here are the key details for the Michigan vs. Auburn matchup:

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 9:39 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Fubo or Paramount+

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Ad

Michigan won the Big Ten Tournament title and qualified for March Madness. The Wolverines beat No. 12-seeded UC San Diego in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and then took down No. 4-seeded Texas A&M in the second round.

It will be interesting to see if Michigan can upset and beat Auburn on Friday to make it to the Elite Eight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here