Is Sean Miller to Ohio State an imminent move as Xavier HC gets mired in Big Ten coaching rumors?

Sean Miller and the Xavier Musketeers have struggled this season. They are just 13-13 and 7-8 in Big East play, following Wednesday's 79-75 to the Providence Friars.

The coach is reportedly among the shortlist of candidates being considered for the Ohio State Buckeyes' coaching vacancy after Chris Holtmann was fired in the middle of the 2023-24 season.

Chas Wolfe of Prep Scouting mentioned the candidates the Buckeyes are considering, tweeting:

"A couple REAL names that I’m hearing for the Ohio State opening: • Greg McDermott • T. J. Otzelberger • Amir Abdur-Rahim • Sean Miller • Dusty May • LaMont Paris"

Miller has the second-best odds to land the job, according to SportsLine. College Basketball Report tweeted his odds:

"Odds to be the next Ohio State Head Coach: Lamont Paris +250 Sean Miller +400 Dusty May +500 Chris Mack +700 Buzz Williams +800 Wes Miller +900 Greg McDermott +1000 Scoonie Penn +1300 Anthony Grant +1500 Nate Oats +1700 Eric Musselman +1800 Via SportsLine"

While Miller has a strong chance to land the Buckeyes job, it's unclear if he has interest in leaving Xavier for a second time. Furthermore, it remains to be seen if he's atop Ohio State's list of candidates and whether he will even be offered the gig.

How has Sean Miller fared in his coaching career?

Sean Miller spent four years as a member of the Pittsburgh Panthers, averaging 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game, shooting 43.0% from the field, 41.6% from the 3-point range and 88.5% from the free-throw line.

Following his playing career, Miller became a graduate assistant with the Wisconsin Badgers for one season before becoming an assistant coach with the Miami RedHawks for two seasons. He spent the 1995-96 season as an assistant for his alma mater before spending the next five in the same role with the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Miller spent the following three seasons as an assistant with the Xavier Musketeers before being promoted to head coach ahead of the 2004-05 season. He remained there for five seasons, leading the program to a 120-47 record.

Ahead of the 2009-10 season, Miller became the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats. In 12 seasons, he led them to a 302-109 record before being fired amidst a corruption scandal.

After taking the 2021-22 season off, he returned to the Musketeers and has led them to a 40-23 record in the last two seasons.