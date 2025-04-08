Is Sedona Prince going to the WNBA? TCU center's potential future plans explored

After seven seasons of college basketball at three different schools, Sedona Prince has exhausted her college eligibility. The 6-foot-7 center spent the past two seasons at TCU. In her final year of eligibility, Prince led the Horned Frogs in rebounds per game, with 9.4, and blocks, with 3.0.

Prince's lengthy college career ended on a high note, as she helped lead TCU to its first Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles, as well as its first 30-win season. The center was a significant contributor to the team's March Madness run to the Elite Eight, the first Elite Eight appearance in program history.

Now, many are left to wonder what the future holds for the talented center. Here's an in-depth look into Prince's potential future plans.

Is Sedona Prince going to the WNBA?

Sedona Prince is expected to go to the WNBA. She fits the criteria to declare for the draft, as she is at least 22 years old and at least four years removed from high school graduation. The center does not have any college eligibility remaining, meaning she must begin her professional career if she plans to continue playing basketball.

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

Sedona Prince WNBA draft projection

It is hard to find two mock drafts that agree on exactly when Prince will be drafted. Some analysts expect her to be drafted as early as No. 3, even before teammate Hailey Van Lith. Others have her falling to the second round.

Realistically, Prince will likely be a late first-round pick or an early second-round pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. The sizable center is a dominant two-way force with extensive experience, a promising set of skills for success in the WNBA.

NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional: Elite 8 Texas vs. TCU - Source: Imagn

Potential WNBA teams interested in Sedona Prince

Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx have the 11th pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. They are a successful team as is, having finished atop the Western Conference in 2024. However, Minnesota fell to New York in the championship series and could benefit from a strong center.

Of the Lynx players with ESPN stats for the 2024 season, none are listed as playing center. French basketball player Marième Badiane will play center for Minnesota this season, but she will be a 30-year-old rookie. Minnesota could use some young players that the team can develop in that position.

Prince could be exactly the type of player the Lynx need. Specifically, her blocking ability would be of great use to the squad, whose top blocker last season averaged 1.5 per game compared to Prince's 3.0.

Minnesota could pick up Prince with its late first-round pick or with its third pick in the second round to provide a young, experienced center as the squad looks to find success in that position.

Chicago Sky

Chicago has the fourth pick of the second round and would be wise to pick up Prince if she is still available. The team already has two admirable centers in Elizabeth Williams and Kamilla Cardoso but could add Prince for more defensive depth at the position.

Williams is a WNBA veteran, having played 10 years in the league. Like Prince, Cardoso is young. She is just coming off of her rookie campaign and could help show Prince the ropes.

Prince's 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists outperform both Williams and Cardoso. She is also a better shooter from the field than either of the Sky centers and averages more blocks.

It's important to remember that college stats don't always translate directly to the WNBA, but Prince is a proven two-way center who could be of use to Chicago.

Golden State Valkyries

Golden State is building from the ground up ahead of its first season. The squad already has several centers on the roster with Temi Fagbenle, Kyara Linskens and Elissa Cunane, but it could use a star. Prince could be the answer.

The Valkyries have the fifth pick in the second round and could draft Prince for a high-scoring center with rebounding ability and defensive depth.

