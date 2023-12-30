Is Shelomi Sanders adopted? Exploring relationship between Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes' guard

The Sanders family has cultivated athletic excellence for generations, cementing a dynastic sports legacy. Multi-sport phenom Shelomi Sanders, daughter of NFL great Deion Sanders, demonstrates the Sanders' versatility and now looks to further that heritage in basketball.

Shelomi is one of Deion's five children. The iconic athlete had two children with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers: a daughter, Deiondra, and a son, Deion Jr. He also had three kids with his second wife, Pilar Biggers-Sanders: sons Shilo and Shedeur, and daughter Shelomi. The 20-year-old basketball standout is the youngest, striving to carry on the Sanders' athletic excellence.

Deion Sanders' youngest child, daughter Shelomi, was born on December 14, 2003, to him and ex-wife Pilar Biggers-Sanders. She is not adopted, but the biological child of Sanders and Biggers-Sanders.

Like her athletic older siblings, Shelomi has made a name for herself as a basketball phenom. She signed with Jackson State in 2022, though a family relocation cut her time there short. Shelomi then transferred to Colorado University. Despite the brief college stint so far, Sanders remains a proud and supportive father.

When Shelomi sank a three-pointer in her Jackson State debut in November 2022, Sanders celebrated on Instagram:

"I'm so PROUD of u baby girl @shelomisanders."

He's a typical protective father too, jokingly writing on Instagram after her senior prom that:

"Thank u for coming home right after the prom baby because we had u under heavy surveillance last night because we know these young men because i coach them & I have 3 sons."

Sanders has also poked fun at Shelomi's fashion choices, like when she showed up on her first day at Jackson State in shorts he deemed too short.

"Who do that, knowing your daddy is on campus?" he remarked in a clip he posted on Twitter.

As the youngest of Sanders' children, Shelomi may draw some adoption speculation. But she is undoubtedly Deion and Pilar's biological daughter, now looking to make her own athletic mark as a rising basketball standout.

Shelomi Sander has battled with Type 1 diabetes off the court

Shelomi Sanders lives with Type I diabetes but refuses to let it deter her dreams. She speaks openly about her condition to combat stereotypes and inspire others struggling with diabetes.

Despite the daily battle, Shelomi stays strong and proves athletes with diabetes can excel. Her resilience inside and outside of sports empowers those with Type I diabetes to not be defined by their condition.

