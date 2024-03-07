Is Steven Izzo adopted? Looking at Michigan State guard's connections with HC Tom Izzo

Steven Izzo shared a heartwarming moment with his father Tom Izzo, the coach of Michigan State, on senior night on Wednesday. It was their final home game together as player and coach, which ended in a 53-49 win over Northwestern.

Steven and Tom got emotional during their post-game interview, which highlighted the special bond between the two. However, fans are curious to know whether the younger Izzo is the biological son of the Michigan State coach, as they have distinguishable facial features.

Expand Tweet

Is Steven Izzo adopted?

Steven Izzo (left) and Tom Izzo

Steven Izzo is the adopted child of Tom and Lupe Izzo. He's not related to the Izzo family by blood, but the couple has raised him as their own son.

Tom and Lupe, who married in 1992, also share a daughter, Raquel, who is older than Steven. As per reports, Steven was born on Jun. 16, 2000, in West Virginia.

He was adopted by Tom when he was a baby, with some assistance from his good friend and legendary football coach Nick Saban, who was coaching the Spartans at the time.

It made the year 2000 even more special year for Tom, as he had led Michigan State to the national championship earlier in April. His Spartans beat Florida 89–76 in the final game.

Steven attended Lansing Catholic High School before committing to Michigan State. He's in his fifth year with the team and has played all seasons under his father Tom.

In 2023, Tom spoke about the day he adopted Steven:

“There was nothing like that day. It was magical. You didn’t know what to expect. It took about six seconds and I felt no different than I did with (my daughter) Raquel.”

“If you’re thinking about adoption, go for it. You’re helping somebody else’s life but it’s also making yours,” Izzo said.

Steven has often played as a Spartans deep bench player. He didn't feature often for the team and had to wait until his senior year to score his first points for them in the win against Rutgers in February this year.