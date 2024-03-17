Is Syracuse in March Madness? Exploring Orange Men's changes to make the 2024 NCAA tournament

With Selection Sunday coming up, it doesn't look like the Syracuse Orange will be receiving an invitation to this year's edition of March Madness. The Orange ended the regular season with an overall record of 20-12, with the sixth position in the ACC standings.

However, they were defeated last Wednesday in the second round of the ACC tournament by the NC State Wolfpack. The tenth-seeded Wolfpack won the encounter confidently, 83-65. This all but destroyed the Orange's dreams of going to the NCAA tournament this season.

Is Syracuse still in the NCAA Tournament?

An outright spot in March Madness as ACC champions is out of the question for Syracuse, and an at-large bid invitation seems highly unlikely for the New York school. Despite not being a complete success, the first season under Adrian Autry was an interesting one.

There's still an opportunity for Syracuse to continue its season, as they might get an invitation to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). With the rise in importance of the transfer portal, many schools seem to turn down spots in NIT to focus on the off-season. However, it looks like Syracuse could be interested in joining. Here's what Aubry had to say about the matter after the defeat to NC State:

“I think any time you get a chance to make a postseason I think you have to take it, again, this team, we’re disappointed. It’s really just trying to get through this right now with this team. They battled. They left it out there all year long. Did we play well? No. We didn’t play well. But I thought the effort and the battle was there all season long... We haven’t crossed that bridge yet.”

Has Syracuse ever won March Madness?

The Orange has only won the NCAA tournament once, in 2003. They have been runner-ups twice in 1987 and 1996. They have six Final Four appearances (1975, 1987, 1996, 2003, 2016) and 10 Elite Eight showings.

They last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2021, when they advanced to the Sweet Sixteen. They last won their conference championship in 2006.