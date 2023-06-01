Is Tyler Burton choosing Villanova over the NBA? Analyzing the potential impact Burton's transfer could have on the Big East

Former Richmond Spiders star forward Tyler Burton has withdrawn from the NBA draft and is headed to Villanova to play next season. With the deadline for players to decide on their NBA future on Wednesday, Burton announced that he would play basketball in the Big East conference next season.

The Villanova Wildcats ushered in a new era last year with longtime bench boss Jay Wright retiring. The Wildcats finished the year 17-17 and missed March Madness for the first time since the 2011-2012 season. As a result, Villanova hit the transfer portal hard this offseason.

Alongside Tyler Burton, the Wildcats added Lance Ware (Kentucky), Hakim Hart (Maryland), and T.J. Bamba (Washington State) via the portal.

Tyler Burton's college career

Burton played 14.1 minutes per game as a freshman, averaging 4.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest. He immediately stepped into a starting role as a sophomore, with his minutes doubling and him scoring 12 points per game. He led the Spiders in rebounds and blocks per game, shooting 45% from the field and 36% from deep.

Tyler Burton again took a massive leap forward in production the following season. The Massachusetts native averaged 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, leading Richmond to the NCAA tourney. Burton dropped an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double in his team's shocking first-round upset over Iowa. After that, however, the six-foot-seven forward fell flat in the Round of 32 loss to Providence.

Unsurprisingly, Burton led his team in points and rebounds again during the 2022-23 season. He scored 19 points per game, the third-best mark in the conference. However, the stretch big was the only player on Richmond to average double-digit points as they finished the year 15-18.

How well does Burton fit with the Villanova Wildcats?

Former Richmond wing Tyler Burton looked to be a second-round draft pick before returning to college to play at Villanova. His offensive versatility, paired with his profound skill set, positioned him nicely among NBA scouts. Burton continued to improve each season, with a jump in scoring, rebound, and defensive playmaking each subsequent year.

The jumbo guard/forward fits well with Kyle Neptune's squad. Fortunately, he will join a much improved Villanova squad where he won't need to handle as much offensively. However, his efficiency should remain the same and become a welcome sight for a team that struggled last season. Burton should star in the Big East next season and be a preseason favorite to earn All-Big East honors.

Poll : 0 votes