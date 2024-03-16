Is Villanova in March Madness? Exploring Wildcats' chances of making NCAA Tournament after Marquette loss

The Villanova Wildcats lost 71-65 in overtime to the Marquette Golden Eagles in the Big East quarterfinals on Thursday night. With the loss, the Wildcats dropped to an 18-15 overall record.

So, are they still in contention for the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday?

Bracketologists for March Madness projected that Villanova was required to win the matchup against the Golden Eagles and reach the Big East semifinals to receive an at-large bid as a March Madness bubble team.

The Wildcats are joined in the bubble by coach Rick Pitino's St. John's Red Storm and the Providence Friars, both of whom advanced to the Big East semifinals, jeopardizing Villanova's NCAA tournament chances.

The strength of schedule that the Wildcats have faced is strong, and they are No. 32 in KenPom and No. 39 in NET rankings. The Quad 1 83-81 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels may keep them in contention for the tournament.

Their chances of making the Big Dance are not finished until after the various tournaments wrap up at the end of this weekend before Selection Sunday.

Wildcats coach Kyle Neptune refused to be drawn into a discussion about their possible selection for the NCAA Tournament during his postgame news conference.

“We’re just digesting this right now,” Neptune said. “Obviously, a tough loss for us. Guys in this locker room, we fully expected to play through, get through. We wanted to win this thing. That’s what we’re doing right now — just digesting this.”

Villanova falls short in the Big East Tournament

The Villanova Wildcats also failed to get to the Big East semifinals last year after winning the tournament five times between 2015 and 2022.

During his postgame news conference after the Marquette clash, Villanova coach Kyle Neptune praised Marquette for its game plan and his team for the effort against the Golden Eagles.

“Give Marquette a lot of credit — they played extremely hard, had a great gameplan, made some tough shots, got some tough stops when they had to, attacked the offensive glass and made it hard for us defensively,” Neptune said. “On our side, I’m really proud of the way our guys kept fighting to get to overtime, and in overtime, they kept fighting until the very end.

“I loved the way we came out. I thought they came out with a lot of energy, and we came out great defensively. We just grinded until the very end. Overtime game at the Big East Tournament, going against a really good opponent, the margin is very small. Give them a lot of credit.”

Should the Villanova Wildcats fail to make it to the NCAA Tournament this year, it will be the second time they have failed to do so in Neptune's two-year tenure and the first time since 2003-2004.