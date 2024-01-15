Is Zach Edey Canadian? Exploring Purdue big man's background and career 

Purdue star center Zach Edey is one of the more heralded hoops prospects in recent years. Judging by how he's performing in the NCAA, he's a player to watch out for.

An old school big man who literally and figuratively stands tall over everyone else, Edey has carved his way into the limelight by leading his team to the top half of the Big Ten, looking every bit as dominant along the way.

However, let's delve into his personal and familial background.

Is Zach Edey Canadian?

Yes, he is. Edey was born in Toronto in 2002 to Julia and Glen Edey. Because of his size and skill as a basketball player, Edey was part of the Canadian Men's Basketball team that won bronze in the recent FIBA Basketball World Cup. That squad included NBA stalwarts like RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk and the young OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Edey moved to the United States after spending some time in Canada playing ice hockey and baseball. Baseball endeared more to him, as his father played it as well, but Edey's exceptional height - seven-foot-four - made it tough for him to continue playing the sport.

In 2019, he arrived in the US and signed up at the IMG Academy in Florida, eventually finding his way into the Purdue men's basketball squad.

Who is Zach Edey's mother?

Zach Edey's mother, Julia, is of Asian descent, but not much public information is available about her.

According to numerous sources, she's quite tall at six-foot-three. She played high school basketball in her younger years, and it's clear to see where Zach's athletic genes come from.

Julia was the celebrity at Purdue basketball games as well (via Wish TV 88) and maintains an active account on X (formerly Twitter).

What is Zach Edey majoring in?

Edey is majoring in Organizational Leadership at Purdue. He's enrolled at the university's Krannert School of Management, one of the best schools of its kind in the world. So Edey's not just a basketball player but also quite an academic.

Is Zach Edey going to the NBA?

He's not going there this year. Originally slated to join the 2024 NBA Draft, Edey withdrew his name to return to Purdue for the ongoing college basketball season.

The consensus National Player of the Year will look to avenge the Boilermakers' loss in the first round of last year's college hoops playoffs.