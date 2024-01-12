Is Zach Edey the tallest college player? Comparing the 7-foot-4 center to other tall players in history

Purdue Boilermakers big man Zach Edey has attracted attention for most of his college basketball career because of his extraordinary size and talent on the court. This led to him bagging the National Player of the Year award last year.

But is Edey the tallest college basketball player in history?

Is Zach Edey the tallest college player in history?

Zach Edey is the tallest player in Big Ten history. He stands at 7-foot-4 and weighs 305 pounds with a 7-foot-7 wingspan, but he is not quite the tallest ever college basketball player.

Paul Sturgess, who played for Florida Tech in (2007-2008) and Mountain State University (2009-2011), is the tallest ever college basketball player. He stands at 7-foot-7.

During last season, he wasn't the tallest college basketball player either. With Connor Vanover, who played for Oral Roberts, and Jamarion Sharp of Western Kentucky both listed as 7-foot-5.

He was tied for third place for the tallest college basketball player with Matt Van Komen from St. Mary's and Naheem McLeod of Florida State.

Speaking to the Southbend Tribune, Edey explained his phenomenal height and growth spurts.

“My height goes through weird spurts,” he said. “I was still growing recently. With shoes on, I could be closer to 7-6 by the start of (next) season. I have no idea.”

Zach Edey's deal with his mother

Zach Edey is incredibly close with his mother, Julia, who was a mechanical engineer before retiring and now appears at his games handing out t-shirts to fans in support of her talented son.

Speaking to the press in his native Canada, Edey outlined the deal that he once made with his mom.

"She retired going into my freshman year of college. That was always kind of our deal. She had said, basically, if I get a D1 scholarship, then financially, she could retire. That kind of was a big reason why I wanted to get one of those scholarships. It's obviously been great," Zach Edey said.

His mother also recounted the deal that she made with her son.

"I remember being so touched and, at the same time, concerned, and I said to him, 'Hey, that's not your responsibility. I love that you're worried about wanting me to be there and part of this, but at the same time don't take responsibility for that,"' Julia recalled.

"It meant a lot to him getting that scholarship, knowing that he could help give me those options, and it meant a lot to me. I was thinking, I'm not missing a second of this," she added.

With Edey leading the Purdue Boilermakers to an AP No. 1 ranking this season and hot on the trail to a national championship, the deal he made with his mother is looking better and better.