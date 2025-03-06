"It has helped the game grow": Paige Bueckers speaks on NIL deals in women's basketball, commends Angel Reese and JuJu Watkins

Paige Bueckers is one of college basketball's biggest stars. She has thrived since joining the UConn Huskies and is aiming for her first national championship.

Ad

The 2021 National Player of the Year caught up with Isis "Ice" Young to discuss a variety of topics, including NIL, and Bueckers explained how life-changing it has been.

"Since NIL came into college sports, I've had a lot of my young dreams come through," Bueckers said. "Being able to work with Nike, with Gatorade and other companies like that — it's been really awesome to see and it has helped the game grow so much in terms of visibility."

Ad

Trending

"I mean, you see commercials, people on TV, brand partnerships, ad posts. I mean it's just everywhere, you can't escape it, and it's been really good for the women's game."

When asked if she had seen any NIL deals from other athletes that made her go "wow," Bueckers mentioned Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and USC Trojans standout JuJu Watkins.

"I mean, there's so many. For instance, with McDonald's, Angel could have her own meal for a woman's basketball player. It's been extremely great. Plus, I didn't know JuJu's middle name was Skies, so it makes sense that she just did the United deal, so that was pretty cool."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Reese had an impressive NIL experience in college, which has translated into major endorsement deals as a pro. In February, McDonald's released the "Angel Reese Special," which includes bacon, cheese and smoky BBQ sauce, plus a side of French fries and a Hi-C Orange Lavaburst or soft drink of choice.

Meanwhile, JuJu Watkins recently landed a major NIL deal with United Airlines, joining Caleb Williams and Travis Hunter as athletes sponsored by the airline.

Ad

How much is Paige Bueckers' NIL value?

According to On3 Sports, Paige Bueckers' NIL valuation is $1.5 million. The UConn Huskies star has a diverse NIL portfolio, which includes Nike, Bleeding Blue for Good, Ibotta, Chegg, Dunkin', Gatorade, Unrivaled Basketball League and more.

Paige Bueckers is in her fourth year of college basketball and is aiming for her first national championship with the Huskies. This will likely be her last shot at the title, as she is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here