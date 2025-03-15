"It had nothing to do with Duke": When analyst Jay Bilas spoke on choosing Coach K's Blue Devils before its glory days

Jon Scheyer has carried on the legacy of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. In his third year at the helm, Scheyer has led Duke to a 29-3 record.

Despite the Blue Devils' dominance, their rise to the top wasn't always certain. In 2019, in an episode of ESPN's "Get Up," analyst Jay Bilas reflected on his decision to commit to Duke during its early years before the program became a powerhouse.

Bilas explained that his choice had nothing to do with the school's reputation but the connection he felt with Coach K.

"I really liked him. He was straightforward and honest,” Bilas said. (2:04) "At the end of the day, after I took all my visits and talked to all these different coaches, I came back to, 'I like him the best. I want to play for him.'

"I mean, I hate to say this for Duke. It had nothing to do with Duke and had everything to do with him. If he had been somewhere else, I think I would have gone there. That's how much I liked him."

Bilas played under Krzyzewski at Duke from 1982 to 1986.

Krzyzewski's leadership and ability to connect with players laid the foundation for Duke's success. He attracted talented players who wanted to play under him rather than simply choosing Duke for its reputation.

Duke Blue Devils under coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer has made a name for himself by continuing the program's winning tradition. The Blue Devils have won 25 of their last 26 games, finishing the regular season with a 19-1 conference record, the most league wins in a single season in ACC history.

Scheyer's connection to Duke extends beyond his coaching career. He played for the Blue Devils and helped lead them to a national championship in 2010 as a senior.

He joined Coach K's staff as an assistant in 2014 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2018. When Krzyzewski retired at the end of the 2021-22 season, Scheyer took over as coach.

