"It's not a regular game": Paige Bueckers tells WNBA legend Candace Parker her true feelings towards UConn vs Tennessee

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies remain unbeaten in the Big East conference this 2024-2025 season with another win on Sunday. The sixth-ranked team in the nation dismantled the Butler Bulldogs in a blowout 101-59 win. The Huskies are now 12-0 in conference play with a 21-1 overall record.

However, celebrations were short-lived as UConn is preparing to play against tenured rival and No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday. During a post-game chat for Unrivaled with host and Volunteers legend Candace Parker on Monday, Bueckers shared her thoughts on taking on such a storied program rival and adding another chapter to its rich history of games.

"You just go on it with a lot of pride, knowing how much it means to both programs and both teams," Bueckers said (2:40). "It's not just another game, it's not a regular game. But, at the end of the day, there's going to be a winner, there's going a loser, and you try to do everything to prepare in the upcoming days to be the winner and come out on top.

"It's awesome to play in, walking into that arena. Everybody hates you, hates your guts," she then added.

The last time Bueckers played in the Thompson-Boiling arena was in January 2021, wherein the now 22-year-old star put up an all-around stat line of nine points, eight boards, seven dimes and three steals that propelled the Huskies to a 67-61 triumph.

She did not play in the last two matchups against the Volunteers due to injury and Bueckers hopes to renew that rivalry in her final year at UConn.

Paige Bueckers shares she grew up with the UConn Huskies-Notre Dame Fighting Irish rivalry

Paige Bueckers in 2021 against Tennessee. - Source: Imagn

In her interview, Candace Parker shared that she grew up in the Tennessee-UConn rivalry. However, Bueckers admitted that the UConn Huskies-Notre Dame Fighting Irish rivalry defined her time growing up. But, the Hopkins, Minnesota native did fully acknowledge the gravity of the UConn-Tennessee Volunteers rivalry and its long-standing history.

"I kind of grew up more, I would say, UConn-Notre Dame was more my time frame. But, you definitely know the history when you come here (Thompson-Boiling Arena), the bleeding blue and they don't like the orange and the orange doesn't like the blue. We know that," Bueckers said. (3:09)

The UConn Huskies vs Tennessee Volunteers tip off is set for 6:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live by ESPN.

