“It’s more sparkly than my closet will ever be”: $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’Jae Johnson hilariously reviews LSU HC Kim Mulkey’s bold outfits

LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson showed off coach Kim Mulkey's closet as she toured the four-time champion's room in one of the episodes of ESPN's Full Court Press Season 2.

The rapper-cum-basketball player, who has an NIL value of $1.5 million (per On3), raided Mulkey's closet and hilariously reviewed the sparkling and daring outfits she wore during games.

“It’s more sparkly than my closet will ever be,” Johnson said about the LSU coach's wardrobe. "It gets wilder and wilder at times."

The 5-foot-10 Savannah, Georgia native pointed out that Mulkey's choice of suits gives the team a great rub. It helps them gain more tickets from older fans who love to witness the coach wear those flashy game outfits.

She even tried to wear one of Mulkey's clothes and gave it a positive rave, describing one of her Tiger-printed clothes as drippy and fabulous.

"People always ask me, 'can you dress like Mulkey?' No ma'am," the LSU star shooting guard said.

Flau'Jae Johnson also showed Mulkey's jewelry case, where she places her championship rings. She also flaunted the veteran coach's Tiger-printed suit that she wore during the national championship final in 2023.

Kim Mulkey spent 21 seasons with Baylor from 2000-2021 and guided the Bears to three national titles in 2005, 2012, and 2019. She left Waco, Texas, after the 2021 season for LSU. In four seasons handling the Tigers, she is 122-20 and led the team to four straight NCAA Tournament stints.

Flau'Jae Johnson featured alongside Hannah Hidalgo, Kiki Iriafen in ESPN special

Flau'Jae Johnson was featured alongside Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo and USC forward Kiki Iriafen in the four-part ESPN Original Series "Full Court Press."

The LSU star provided inside access on and off the court during the 2024-25 women's college basketball season and the series was initially aired on May 3. The show is produced by Omaha Productions, which was founded by former NFL superstar quarterback Peyton Manning, and Words + Pictures in partnership with ESPN.

Flau'Jae Johnson, meanwhile, looks to lead the LSU Tigers back in the national title spotlight for the 2025-26 season as the retooled Tigers parade a strong and deep lineup with transfer acquisitions Mi'Laysia Fulwiley, Kate Koval and Amiya Joyner.

Also returning for another year is guard Mikaylah Williams, plus four highly-touted freshmen who will try to help the Kim Mulkey-coached squad eclipse its back-to-back Elite Eight finishes in the 2024 and 2025 NCAA Tournaments.

