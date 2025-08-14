  • home icon
  • "Izzo at 12 is rage bait," "Nate Oats over Pearl is laughable": Hoops fans revolt latest top 50 college basketball coaches ranking on IG

"Izzo at 12 is rage bait," "Nate Oats over Pearl is laughable": Hoops fans revolt latest top 50 college basketball coaches ranking on IG

By Geoff
Modified Aug 14, 2025 05:05 GMT
(From left to right) Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, Alabama coach Nate Oats and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl (Image Source: IMAGN)
(From left to right) Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, Alabama coach Nate Oats and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl (Image Source: IMAGN)

College basketball fans went ballistic over College Basketball Report's social media post about the Top 50 coaches heading into the 2025-26 season.

The infographic was released on Instagram on Tuesday and had UConn coach Dan Hurley topping the list ahead of Houston's Kelvin Sampson, Gonzaga's Mark Few, St. John's Rick Pitino, and Purdue's Matt Painter. Kansas's coach Bill Self placed sixth while Alabama's Nate Oats, Auburn's Bruce Pearl, Duke's Jon Scheyer and Florida's Todd Golden round out the Top 10.

Some fans liked the order, but others were angered by the apparent disrespect for veteran Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, who was at No. 12.

"Izzo at 12 is rage bait," the fan wrote.
Top reaction on the Instagram post about the top 50 college basketball coaches heading to the 2025-26 season. @cbkreport/Instagram)(Image Source:
Top reaction on the Instagram post about the top 50 college basketball coaches heading to the 2025-26 season. @cbkreport/Instagram)(Image Source:

Other fans were critical about the rankings of Nate Oats and Bruce Pearl, with one enthusiast believing the placement of both coaches is a joke.

"Nate Oats over (Bruce) Pearl is laughable," an avid college hoops viewer said.
No. 2 reaction on Instagram post (@cbkreport/Instagram)
No. 2 reaction on Instagram post (@cbkreport/Instagram)

College basketball enthusiasts also spoke about their disbelief in the rankings, with some reacting to Izzo and Self not being in the top five and Texas Tech's Grant McCasland and Kentucky's Mark Pope going down to the Top 30.

Other reactions to College Basketball Report's Top 50 rankings (Image Source: @cbkrepor/Instagram)
Other reactions to College Basketball Report's Top 50 rankings (Image Source: @cbkrepor/Instagram)

Baylor coach Scott Drew ranked 11th, while Ole Miss' Chris Beard and Tennessee's Rick Barnes is 13th and 14th, respectively. San Diego State's Brian Dutcher, Michigan's Dusty May, Arkansas' John Calipari, Illinois' Brad Underwood and Creighton's Greg McDermott round out the Top 20.

Other notable coaches outside the Top 20 are Mick Cronin of UCLA (No. 22), Oregon's Dana Altman (No. 25), Texas' Sean Miller (No. 27), Iowa's Ben McCollum (No. 34) and North Carolina's Hubert Davis (No. 39).

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reaches out to son of Spartans' legend

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is looking to continue the legacy of his former player Mateen Cleaves by offering his son, Mateen Jr, a scholarship to play for the Spartans in the 2028-29 season.

The younger Cleaves belongs to the class of 2028 and suited up for Orchard Lake St. Mary's in his high school freshman year before transferring to Dream City Christian School in Arizona.

Cleaves Jr, who has also received scholarship offers from Rutgers, is currently unranked on recruiting sites On3 and 247Sports.

Mateen Cleaves Sr. played for Tom Izzo's Spartans from 1996 to 2000 and was a three-time All-American. He led Michigan State to the national championship in 2000 and was chosen as Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA Tournament.

He was drafted in the first round of the 2000 NBA draft and played for six seasons in the NBA.

Geoff

Geoff

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Edited by Geoff
