J.P. Estrella injury: Latest on Tennessee forward ahead of Vanderbilt matchup

Freshman J.P. Estrella remains questionable for the Tennessee Volunteers as they clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores today at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Vols are eighth in the nation with a record of 18-6. They are considered favorites in this SEC clash against the Commodores, who are having a poor season with a record of 7-17.

Estrella missed the Vols' last game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday due to a leg injury. The injury is considered day-to-day, and it will be monitored. The Volunteers recently defeated the Hogs 92-63 at Bud Walton Arena.

Will J.P. Estrella play today against Vanderbilt?

It is uncertain whether J.P. Estrella will be available for the clash with the Commodores today. Given that it is a leg injury, there's a significant chance he will sit this one out to avoid further risking himself.

J.P. Estrella is third in Tennessee's forward rotation and only sees limited playing time behind junior center Jonas Aidoo and sophomore power forward Tobe Awaka. He missed the first three SEC encounters this season.

Estrella is averaging 1.9 points, 0.2 assists, and 0.9 rebounds per game at the moment. His field goal percentage stands at 80%.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt tonight?

The game will air on ESPN's SEC Network. You can stream it through ESPN's app or providers like Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, Hulu Live TV or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt odds

Moneyline: Vanderbilt +1600, Tennessee -4500

Against the spread (ATS): Tennessee -19.5

Over/Under (O/U): 142.5

These are the odds for the game as presented by Fan Duel.