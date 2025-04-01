Ja'Kobi Gillespie transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots as Maryland guard set to leave days after Kevin Willard departure

Standout Maryland guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie is reportedly in the transfer portal. As Maryland's program is in a time of transition with coach Kevin Willard's departure to Villanova, Gillespie is also looking to move on.

The Belmont transfer scored 14.7 points per game for the Terps this season and dished 4.8 assists per game. Gillespie shot 41% from 3-point range last season and is at 38% for his career. He's an experienced scorer and distributor and figures to be a major portal target for his one remaining college season.

Here are five early possibilities for Gillespie.

Top 5 portal destinations for Ja'Kobi Gillespie

Coach Hubert Davis at North Carolina would benefit from Ja'Kobi Gillespie. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Vanderbilt

Vandy was a school that recruited Gillespie out of high school and could look like a significantly better option now than then. The Commodores are coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and would allow Gillespie to return to Nashville, where he played two seasons at Belmont. The allure of homecoming is hard to overstate.

#4. Tennessee

But speaking of homecoming, Ja'Kobi Gillespie is actually from East Tennessee, which makes Tennessee something of his hometown school. The Vols are, of course, fresh off an Elite Eight run and will bid adieu to point guard Zakai Zeigler. Gillespie would make instant sense as a replacement and could help the Vols scarcely miss a step.

#3. Villanova

If it's Kevin Willard whom Gillespie wants to follow, the path is certainly there. Villanova has been a bit down anyway, and a chance to reunite with Willard could lead Gillespie to this particular bunch of Wildcats. It's certainly hard to imagine that his former coach wouldn't be ecstatic at the possibility.

#2. Kentucky

The Wildcats lost point guard Lamont Butler, and Mark Pope is coming off a season that saw just about every UK point guard battle serious injuries. Frankly, it's understandable if he recruited half a roster of point guard types. But Ja'Kobi Gillespie fits the bill for Pope's system. A distributor, shooter and capable defender, he could be UK's guy for the point guard slot.

#1. North Carolina

Another basketball power has a point guard vacancy with Elliot Cadeau hitting the portal. Gillespie would be a perfect fit at North Carolina. It's worth noting that UNC isn't far from his eastern Tennessee roots either. The chance to run the show at one of college basketball's most elite programs has to be enticing. North Carolina seems a bit more likely than Kentucky to structure everything around Gillespie.

What do you think of Ja'Kobi Gillespie's portal possibilities? Share your take below as to where the former Belmont and Maryland sharpshooter ends up.

