Jackson State vs Florida A&M Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 29 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In a midseason Southwestern Athletic Conference showdown, league contender Jackson State (8-11, 4-2) looks to pick up a road win over a Florida A&M squad (3-14, 1-5) that is struggling to stay in the conference race. The Jackson State Tigers are a solid favorite, but the A&M Rattlers have been playing better recently.

Jackson State enters Monday one game behind conference leaders Alcorn State and Grambling, both of which have a 5-1 record in league play. Fourth-year coach Mo Williams (in his second season at JSU) is striving for his first winning season, and the Tigers are hoping to make their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2007.

JSU is led by 6-foot-2 junior guard Ken Evans, who has scored 1,038 points in his career at the school and is averaging 19.0 points per game. The Tigers struggle with shooting, connecting on just 40.8% of their shots on the year.

Despite a lack of size, Jackson State is very good on the offensive glass, pulling 12.9 boards per game on that end, which is 38th best in the nation. In conference play, JSU has held opponents to just 27% three-point shooting, second-best in the league.

Florida A&M, shown here against Purdue last season, seeks a home win over Jackson State.

Florida A&M has struggled in coach Robert McCollum's seventh season, failing to put together a winning record. A&M, like JSU, last participated in the NCAA's Big Dance in 2007.

The Rattlers do have one of the longest rosters in the sport, with 16 players having played this season and three more on the roster who have yet to participate. A&M ranks 11th in the SWAC's 12-team standings, trailing only winless Mississippi Valley State.

A&M is led by 6-foot-1 senior guard Jalen Speer, who averages 19.7 points per game and has 19 or more points in each of their last three games, which included a win and a two-point loss. The Rattlers struggle defensively, allowing 82.4 points per game.

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M: Gambling Odds

The Tigers are a 4.5-point road favorite, with the game having an over/under of 145.5. Moneyline payouts are -195 for Jackson State and +165 for the underdog A&M Rattlers.

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M: Head-to-Head

Jackson State holds a 10-6 edge in matchups between these schools, with the Tigers also having won the last three. Last year, Jackson State won both games, winning by just a point at home and by 11 at A&M. Florida A&M's last win in the series was the previous home game, a 67-64 victory in January 2022.

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M: Where to Watch

No televised broadcast is slated, but the game can be streamed via A&M's website, famuathletics.com.

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M: Injuries

Florida A&M

Guard Love Bettis, averaging 11.3 points per game, suffered an ankle injury in December and hasn't played since.

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M: Best Picks and Prediction

This is a tough game to call, as a superior Jackson State team struggles offensively but faces an A&M squad that has trouble with defense. Given that the Tigers have the edge, the under might be a good pick, and unless Speer can shoot the Rattlers to a win, the edge goes to the visitors.

Pick: Jackson State (-4.5, -195)