Jacy Sheldon WNBA draft: 5 landing spots for Ohio State guard after she leaves the NCAA feat. Connecticut Sun

Following an injury-plagued 2022-23 season, Jacy Sheldon decided to return to college basketball for her fifth year, despite being a potential first-round pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. The Ohio State shooting guard has come back stronger.

After making use of her COVID-19 extra year of eligibility in college basketball, Sheldon will be heading to the draft later this year. She’s averaging 18 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season, which further guarantees her as a first-round selection.

Let’s take a look at her potential landing spots in the upcoming draft.

Five landing spots for Jacy Sheldon in the upcoming draft

#1. Connecticut Sun

The Sun holds the 10th pick in the upcoming draft, and Jacy Sheldon will be a brilliant pick for the franchise. There’s a lot the Ohio State guard could add to the team’s experience roster.

After finishing third in the last WNBA regular seasons, the Sun will be hoping to overtake the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty in the upcoming season, and adding Sheldon could play a crucial role in that.

#2. New York Liberty

With the 11th pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, the New York Liberty does have some chance of picking Sheldon. That’s if the other teams with earlier picks, like the Sun, have different plans.

Without a doubt, Sheldon will be a big addition to a team that did pretty well last season. Being one of the top defensive guards in the draft, she could definitely help the franchise challenge for the title next season.

#3. Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings pretty much have a better chance of picking Jacy Sheldon in the draft than the Sun and the Liberty. However, the franchise might have other plans for the draft.

There’s a lot of room for improvement for the Wings’ team after finishing fourth last season, winning 22 games. Sheldon is one of the players in the draft that immediately improves them.

#4. Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky did a trade to get their second first-round pick at No.8 in a bid to rebuild their team. It looks likely that the team will be looking to get a guard with this pick.

Without a doubt, Jacy Sheldon is one of the right candidates for the franchise. Her relentless effort on the court will help the Sky build a strong defense crucial to their potential success.

#5. Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks recorded a notable improvement in 2023 as they ended the first season under Curt Miller with 17 wins. Without a doubt, the goal will be to get better in 2024.

Adding Jacy Sheldon with their fourth pick in the upcoming WNBA draft offers the team a much stronger defense next season. Nonetheless, there’s a huge chance that they will be looking elsewhere.