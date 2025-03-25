Jada Williams transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Arizona star ft. Oregon

Arizona star Jada Williams has announced that she will be entering the transfer portal. The sophomore guard has been a consistent starter in her two seasons with the Wildcats. This season, she bettered her stats in every major category, contributing 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals.

Williams led the Arizona Wildcats in points, assists, and steals. Let's take a look at some possible landing spots for the talented guard.

Top 5 landing spots for Jada Williams

#1. Oregon Ducks

Oregon is a middle-of-the-line program trying to establish itself as a consistent postseason contender. Williams could help the Ducks do just that. The Ducks just made their first March Madness appearance since 2022, and the No. 10 seed Oregon even managed to upset No. 7 Vanderbilt in the first round.

Next season, Oregon will be without star guard Deja Kelly, who leads the team in points and assists. If the Ducks want to return to the type of team they were when they made three consecutive Elite Eight appearances from 2017-19, they will need a solid replacement at the guard position.

Wiliams is a similar type of player to Kelly. Their average points per game are nearly identical, and they shoot a similar percentage from the field. In fact, Williams finds more success rebounding and getting assists than Kelly. The Arizona star is also very similar to Kelly defensively. Kelly averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks, while Williams's averages are 1.6 and 0.1.

#2. NC State Wolfpack

The Wolfpack is still dancing. No. 2 seed NC State defeated No. 7 Michigan State 83-49 on Monday to advance to the Sweet 16. Once the team's March Madness run comes to an end, it will have a guard issue to address. NC State has a guard-heavy squad, with all five top scorers being guards. Three of these top scorers are seniors.

Williams could fit in nicely with this ACC squad. Sophomore Zoe Brooks outperforms Williams in every stat category except for steals and three-point percentage, but the two could complement each other nicely. The Arizona sophomore could give NC State the presence of an experienced guard, while the Wolfpack could allow Williams the opportunity to compete with a top team.

#3. Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama is emerging as a postseason competitor, having made three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. The No. 5 seed Crimson Tide fell to No. 4 Maryland in double overtime on Monday in the Round of 32.

Like NC State, Alabama is a team that relies heavily on its guards. All three of the Crimson Tide's top scorers are guards, and all three of them are out of eligibility. Alabama has a few admirable young guards, but none that come close to outscoring Williams. Williams averages 12.7 points while Alabama's next highest scoring guard after the three stars puts up just 7.2 points per game.

Alabama will need high-scoring guards to replace the graduating stars, and Williams could fit in nicely on the Crimson Tide squad.

#4. TCU Horned Frogs

TCU is another team that will be without its top guard next season. The Horned Frogs, who are a No. 2 seed in March Madness and have advanced to the Sweet 16, will lose senior guard Hailey Van Lith at the end of this season. Star guard Madison Conner has a year of eligibility left, but it remains to be seen what decision she will take.

Van Lith and Conner both outscore and outrebound Williams, but TCU will be lacking a guard who can consistently put up double-digit points. Williams could provide the team with that option, but she will need to improve her shooting. Van Lith is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, and Conner shoots 44.7%, while Williams shot just 37.1% from the field.

Williams isn't the same exact type of player as the two star guards the Horned Frogs could lose, making this seem like a less likely fit. However if TCU gives her an offer, she could provide the Horned Frogs with a solid option who continues to develop.

#5. North Carolina Tar Heels

UNC is another team still competing in March Madness this season. The No. 2 seed Tar Heels are heading to the Sweet 16 after defeating No. 6 West Virginia. Next season, North Carolina will lose its second and third-highest scorers. Alyssa Ustby and Lexi Donarski. Both guards will be out of eligibility.

The Tar Heels have a number of talented younger guards, and them making a move for Williams does not seem super likely. However, Williams averages more points than the next highest scoring guards on the program's roster this season, Reniya Kelly and Indiya Nivar, and the Wildcats guard could give the squad more depth.

