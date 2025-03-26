Jalen Washington transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for UNC forward ft. Syracuse Orange

North Carolina forward Jalen Washington chose to follow Elliot Cadeau's path, placing his name in the transfer portal on Tuesday, days after the Tar Heels' first-round exit in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-10 incoming senior has averaged 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 36 games last season for the Tar Heels, who had to win their First Four matchup with San Diego State to make the first round, where they lost to No. 6-seed Ole Miss.

Washington could be of great help for other teams looking for a serviceable big man, especially with the new NIL regulation, where teams could use their transfer player for the coming season. Here are five teams that could secure Washington's services in the transfer portal.

Top five landing spots for UNC forward Jalen Washington in the 2025-26 season

#5 Xavier Musketeers

Four players have transferred from Xavier, and the most notable among them is power forward John Hugley IV. Jalen Washington could be of good help in the Musketeers' program next season, with reports stating the school is hiring New Mexico coach Richard Pitino as its new bench tactician, replacing Texas-bound Sean Miller.

Washington's athleticism is a big plus for the Musketeers' frontline, which has averaged 33.7 rebounds per game this past season.

#4 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State center Austin Parks splashed into the transfer portal on March 19, meaning the Buckeyes are looking for another athletic big man who could help stabilize their frontline next season.

Although they already have Devin Royal, Aaron Bradshaw and Sean Stewart in the group, Jake Diebler could use Jalen Washington for defensive purposes and lift the trio's competitive spirits due to his experience in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

#3 Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels are set to have a mass exodus of senior players, notably forwards Mikeal Brown-Jones and Ja'Von Benson. The Rebels could secure an athletic big man from the transfer portal, and Jalen Washington is a perfect option.

Washington could provide leadership for the Rebels, with three years of experience with North Carolina. He could also help out in the development of 7-foot-2 incoming sophomore John Bol.

#2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Senior power forward Nick Pringle announced that he has placed his name in the transfer portal along with three other teammates, leaving the room open for future players who want to wear the Gamecocks uniform.

Jalen Washington could take Pringle's place in the power forward spot, as he has proven to be durable, and his length is a big advantage in the SEC, especially in defense.

Washington showed flashes of brilliance last season, scoring a season-high 18 points twice and grabbing 12 rebounds against NC State on Jan. 11. In possibly his last game in a Tar Heels uniform, he finished with eight points and eight rebounds in a 71-64 loss to Ole Miss.

#1 Syracuse Orange

Syracuse forward Chris Bell has enlisted his name in the transfer portal to find a new team that could use his services. It would mean there's a vacancy in the forward spot, and Jalen Washington could fit in the team's need for a frontline player.

Syracuse would lose star frontline players Eddie Lampkin Jr and Jyare Davis due to eligibility and possibly Bell in the transfer portal. Washington could be an efficient player under Adrian Autry and help future Syracuse stars in the 2025-26 campaign.

