Jamir Watkins Transfer Portal: Top 5 landing spots for the Florida State forward ft. St. John's

Florida State Seminoles forward Jamir Watkins has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday but has a "do not contact" tag on his profile. He also has declared for the 2024 NBA draft, so it will be interesting to see if he returns to college.

Watkins ended last season with Florida State by playing 33 games and averaging 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.9 steals in 29.2 minutes per game and having a shooting split of 45.7/34.4/79.5.

Which college basketball teams make the most sense for Jamir Watkins to transfer to?

Jamir Watkins Transfer Portal Landing Spots

St. John's Red Storm

The St. John's Red Storm showcased what they could look like towards the end of the season, as they were fifth in the Big East Conference with a 20-13 record.

Coach Rick Pitino has discussed the issues of building his roster, so adding Jamir Watkins could be a solid addition. With the departure of center Joel Soriano, the team is going to need some size, and Watkins could provide that as a stretch-five.

Virginia Tech Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies were 19-15 last season and lost in the second round of the NIT.

They need to figure out an identity, as they saw five of their top six scorers last season enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and all but center Mylyjael Poteat have committed to a new program.

Adding Jamir Watkins would provide a capable body, and they were interested when he was in high school, as they extended an offer for him.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Another team that extended Watkins an offer out of high school was the West Virginia Mountaineers, who struggled last year with a 9-23 record.

The program has been aggressive in the transfer portal. as forward Toby Okani, forward Tucker DeVries, center Eduardo Andre, guard Javon Small, guard Sencire Harris and forward Amani Hansberry have joined the program. It could be a perfect fit for Jamir Watkins.

Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines are looking to hit the reset button after firing coach Juwan Howard and have a good pair of recruits.

Guards Justin Pippen and Durral Brooks are joining the program, and it appears that the Wolverines are ready to correct course. With the addition of center Danny Wolf in the NCAA Transfer Portal, this could be a good frontcourt pairing that helps the Wolverines get closer to be a legitimate threat in the Big Ten.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Jamir Watkins is from Trenton, New Jersey, so the location makes a lot of sense. Rutgers seemingly is ready to be a dominant force next season with their high school recruits alone, as they have Airious Bailey, Dylan Grant, Lathan Sommerville and Bryce Dortch all signed and Dylan Harper committed.

The Scarlet Knights getting a player with experience could help their young core in the 2024-25 college basketball season.