Jamir Watkins transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Florida State standout ft. Louisville

Florida State wing forward Jamir Watkins is back in the transfer portal and looking for a new spot to finish his college career. Watkins' portal situation is complicated by the possibility of the NBA Draft. A season ago, Watkins considered transfer and the Draft before ultimately returning to Florida State.

Ad

Watkins averaged 18.4 points and 5.7 rebounds a game for the Seminoles last season. The 6-foot-7 forward shot 32% from 3-point range and carried a significant portion of offensive responsibility for Leonard Hamilton's struggling FSU team. With Hamilton now retired and FSU struggling to reload, the time may be right for Watkins.

That said, the NBA Draft is a reasonable possibility. Watkins has declared for the draft and entered the portal, but can remove himself and maintain his college eligibility, if he so desires. With the NBA looming, it's likely that the schools will take a wait and see approach. But here are five possibilities if Watkins returns to college.

Ad

Trending

Top 5 portal possibilities for Jamir Watkins

Hubert Davis's strong coaching style would be a good fit for Watkins. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

5. North Carolina

Hubert Davis finds himself scrambling after a difficult 2024-25 season and a roster that was already light on forwards. Carolina loses RJ Davis and Ian Jackson has entered the transfer portal. UNC stands to need scoring and likely some veteran leadership. Watkins would certainly fit the bill. As a three-level scorer with two years of ACC experience, Watkins would fit in well as a Tar Heel.

4. Duke

The Blue Devils are something of a longshot, but Jon Scheyer will likely have an eye on Watkins's situation. Duke stands to lose a ton of players to the NBA and given the emphasis on developing pro talent, an annual roster rebuild will be part of Scheyer's plan. Duke has generally gone fairly light on the portal, but Watkins's level of talent and experience isn't found elsewhere.

Ad

3. Kentucky

The Wildcats are filling in the roster and might not wait until Watkins' NBA decision is made. But Mark Pope is building a transfer-heavy veteran team. The chance to grab a veteran star could prove irresistible to the Wildcats, and Watkins could fit well with the rest of a talented transfer class.

2. Illinois

Brad Underwood's team has been hit hard by the NBA and portal possibilities. Kasparas Jukucionis is heading for the NBA and Will Riley is apparently heading elsewhere as well. Underwood figures to have a talented team, but one that's not long on players like Watkins with both talent and experience. The FSU standout is a likely possibilitiy for Illinois.

Ad

1. Louisville

One of the other most active portal squads, Louisville and Pat Kelsey are standing alert after a massive rebuilding season. Kelsey had an opportunity to see Watkins first-hand in the ACC and can offer immediately playing time and a squad that's more balanced and would enable Watkins to feel out a suitable role. Watkins might well end up as a Cardinal.

What's your take on Jamir Watkins? Share your thoughts on the FSU star and his ultimate destination below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here