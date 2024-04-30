Jarin Stevenson NBA draft: Top 5 landing spots for Alabama forward ft. Golden State Warriors

Freshman forward Jarin Stevenson from the Alabama Crimson Tide has officially declared for the 2024 NBA draft on Tuesday morning. He appeared in 37 games and finished with 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.2 steals in 16.6 minutes per game. Stevenson also shot the ball at a solid level as he went 41.8% from the floor, 3.17% from beyond the arc, and 68.9% from the charity stripe. Where will Stevenson wind up playing if he stays in the 2024 NBA draft?

Jarin Stevenson NBA draft landing spots

#1: Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are in a pretty solid position to improve their roster and need to do so if they want to be considered a playoff team next season. With the probable departure of Klay Thompson and the inconsistency of Draymond Green, the Warriors need to figure out what is next after the championship core is gone. Adding Jarin Stevenson could really put the Warriors in a good position as it could move Jonathan Kuminga as the backup center and make Stevenson the primary backup four for this team.

#2: Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the entire sport and should be in prime position to land Jarin Stevenson in the draft. With the roster looking incredibly deep, they are going to be in a great position. Center Al Horford continues to be older and Stevenson provides some quality minutes off the bench.

#3: Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are built to win right now but were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves. They traded away almost all of their future draft capital through the next handful of seasons. Jarin Stevenson could be a nice bench piece as he could be able to step up and come off the bench as Kevin Durant's backup.

#4: Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are in a position where they need to find some talent and general manager Sean Marks has done well in terms of finding players and developing them into quality basketball players. This would be a fit where the pressure of winning is not really there and the Nets have the draft capital to do so as Stevenson is likely to be a later pick in the 2024 NBA draft so this fit makes a lot of sense with the Nets potentially losing center Nic Claxton to free agency.

#5: Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are in a bit of a weird spot as they are trying to get into the top six teams in the Eastern Conference in the future. Their frontcourt has a lot of miles on the tires as the current power forward is DeMar DeRozan, who is 34 years old and needs to begin looking toward the next player to fill that role. Stevenson could easily be that player to help the Bulls in the future.